Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Numbers have been drawn for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot

Mar 30, 2024, 8:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing since the last winner nearly three months ago.

The numbers drawn were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23.

No one has won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day when a ticket in Michigan hit for $842.4 million, bringing the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner to 37. That winless streak nears the record of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

Saturday’s $935 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity paid over 30 years. Winners who opt for cash would be paid an estimated $452.3 million. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes and many states also tax lottery winnings.

As the prizes grow, the drawings attract more ticket sales and the jackpots subsequently become harder to hit. The game’s long odds are currently 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

National News

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA MARCH 30: A car splashes through a flooded Vanowen Street in North Hollywood, C...

The Associated Press

Easter weekend storm hits Southern California with rain and mountain snow

An Easter weekend storm has slammed into Southern California, bringing more rain and mountain snow to a region already drenched by winter weather.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma State Patrol says it is diverting traffic after a barge hit a bridge

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Patrol said Saturday that it closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge over Arkansas River. Troopers closed South U.S. Highway 59 about 1:25 p.m. after receiving word of the incident and diverted traffic from the area, state patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said. The […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

3 officers shot in Reno, Nevada, area; suspect dead after traffic stop escalated into standoff

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Three law enforcement officers in Northern Nevada were shot and wounded Friday, after a traffic stop in the Reno area quickly escalated into an hourslong standoff that included several shootouts between officers and the suspect, police said. Chris Crawforth, the police chief in the nearby city of Sparks, said Saturday at […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

AT&T notifies users of data breach and resets millions of passcodes

AT&T said it has begun notifying millions of customers about the theft of personal data recently discovered online. The telecommunications giant said Saturday that a dataset found on the “dark web” contains information such as Social Security numbers for about 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders. The company said […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Third employee of weekly newspaper in Kansas sues over police raid that sparked a firestorm

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An office manager at a weekly newspaper in Kansas is the latest employee to sue over a police raid last year that sparked a firestorm. Cheri Bentz alleges in the suit filed Friday in federal court that she was unlawfully detained and interrogated, and had her cellphone seized. Two other employees, […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Harvard says it’s removed human skin from binding of 19th century book

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University said it has removed human skin from the binding of a 19th century book about the afterlife that has been in its collections since the 1930s. The decision came after a review found ethical concerns with the book’s origin and history. The book, “Des Destinées de L’âme,” meaning “Destinies […]

10 hours ago

Numbers have been drawn for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot