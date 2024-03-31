Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Small plane crash kills 2 people in California near Nevada line, police say

Mar 30, 2024, 11:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died when a small airplane crashed in a California town near the Nevada state line on Saturday evening, police said.

A single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at Truckee Tahoe Airport shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Truckee Police Department said in a social media post.

Two deaths were confirmed but it was not immediately known how many people were onboard the plane, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will begin investigating the accident on Sunday, police said.

Truckee is located 32 miles (51.5 kilometers) southwest of Reno, Nevada.

National News

Associated Press

New $20 minimum wage for fast food workers in California set to start Monday

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — Most fast food workers in California will be paid at least $20 an hour beginning Monday when a new law is scheduled to kick in giving more financial security to an historically low-paying profession while threatening to raise prices in a state already known for its high cost of living. Democrats […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Numbers have been drawn for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing since the last winner nearly three months ago. The numbers drawn were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23. No one has won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day […]

6 hours ago

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA MARCH 30: A car splashes through a flooded Vanowen Street in North Hollywood, C...

The Associated Press

Easter weekend storm hits Southern California with rain and mountain snow

An Easter weekend storm has slammed into Southern California, bringing more rain and mountain snow to a region already drenched by winter weather.

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma State Patrol says it is diverting traffic after a barge hit a bridge

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Patrol said Saturday that it closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge over Arkansas River. Troopers closed South U.S. Highway 59 about 1:25 p.m. after receiving word of the incident and diverted traffic from the area, state patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said. The […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

3 officers shot in Reno, Nevada, area; suspect dead after traffic stop escalated into standoff

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Three law enforcement officers in Northern Nevada were shot and wounded Friday, after a traffic stop in the Reno area quickly escalated into an hourslong standoff that included several shootouts between officers and the suspect, police said. Chris Crawforth, the police chief in the nearby city of Sparks, said Saturday at […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

AT&T notifies users of data breach and resets millions of passcodes

AT&T said it has begun notifying millions of customers about the theft of personal data recently discovered online. The telecommunications giant said Saturday that a dataset found on the “dark web” contains information such as Social Security numbers for about 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders. The company said […]

15 hours ago

Small plane crash kills 2 people in California near Nevada line, police say