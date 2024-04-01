Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

An alternate channel is being prepared for essential vessels at Baltimore bridge collapse site

Apr 1, 2024, 5:46 AM | Updated: 7:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing a temporary, alternate channel for commercially essential vessels near the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, part of a phased approach to opening the main channel leading to the vital port, officials said.

Crews have begun the complicated work of removing steel and concrete at the site of the bridge’s deadly collapse into the Patapsco River after a freighter collision last week. On Sunday, dive teams surveyed parts of the bridge and checked the ship, and workers in lifts used torches to cut above-water parts of the twisted steel superstructure.

The captain of the port is preparing to establish the temporary channel on the northeast side of the main channel. It will have a controlling depth of 11 feet (over 3 meters), a horizontal clearance of 264 feet (80 meters) and a vertical clearance of 96 feet (29 meters), officials said. A video released Sunday showed the Coast Guard dropping buoys in the water.

“This will mark an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore,” Capt. David O’Connell, the federal on-scene coordinator of the response, said in a statement Sunday night. “By opening this alternate route, we will support the flow of marine traffic into Baltimore.”

On Monday, the Small Business Administration is opening a center in Dundalk, Maryland, to help small businesses get loans to help them with losses caused by the disruption of the bridge collapse.

The bridge fell as the crew of the cargo ship Dali lost power and control on March 26. They called in a mayday, which allowed just enough time for police to stop vehicles from getting on the bridge, but not enough time to get a crew of eight workers off the structure.

Two workers survived, two bodies were found in a submerged pickup, and four more men are presumed dead. Weather conditions and the tangled debris underwater have made it too dangerous for divers to search for their bodies.

The Dali is managed by Synergy Marine Group and owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. Danish shipping giant Maersk chartered the Dali, which was on its way out of port when it lost power and hit one of the bridge’s support columns.

Along with clearing the shipping channel to reopen the port, officials are trying to determine how to rebuild the major bridge, which was completed in 1977 and carried Interstate 695 around southeast Baltimore and was central to the city’s centuries of maritime culture.

Congress is expected to consider aid packages to help people who lose jobs or businesses because of the prolonged closure of the Port of Baltimore. The port handles more cars and farm equipment than any other U.S. facility.

___

Contributing to this report were Associated Press journalists Mike Pesoli in Baltimore; Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; and Sarah Brumfield in Washington.

National News

Associated Press

Afternoon shooting in Nashville restaurant kills 1 man and injures 5 others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man was killed and five other people were injured during a shooting inside a Nashville, Tennessee, restaurant, police said. The shooting around 3 p.m. Sunday in Nashville’s Salemtown neighborhood began within minutes of the male suspect’s arrival at the restaurant with a woman, police said. The suspect and the man […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Ships carrying food for Palestinians in Gaza approach the enclave

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said Monday that ships carrying hundreds of tons of aid are approaching war-ravaged Gaza. Kombos told The Associated Press that the three ships have been granted permission to start offloading their cargo. The Israel-Hamas war has displaced most of Gaza’s population and driven a […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

No injuries or hazardous materials spilled after train derailment in Oklahoma

DAVENPORT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities and work crews on Sunday continued to clean up after a train derailment in central Oklahoma overturned 22 rail cars carrying gravel but didn’t result in any injuries. The derailment occurred Saturday afternoon just east of Davenport, which is located about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Oklahoma City. The […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Crews at Baltimore bridge collapse continue meticulous work of removing twisted steel and concrete

BALTIMORE (AP) — As divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing the steel and concrete from the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, some near the site took time on Easter Sunday to reflect on the six workers presumed to have plunged to their deaths. As cranes periodically swung into […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

2 killed, 3 injured during shootings at separate Houston-area birthday parties

HOUSTON (AP) — Gunfire at two separate Houston-area birthday parties this weekend resulted in two people being fatally shot and three others being injured, officials said. During the first shooting, gunfire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at a party celebrating a woman’s 21st birthday, said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Ritchie. Around 50 […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Israelis stage largest protest since war began to increase pressure on Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis thronged central Jerusalem on Sunday in the largest anti-government protest since the country went to war in October. Protesters urged the government to reach a cease-fire deal to free dozens of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas militants and to hold early elections. Israeli society was broadly […]

1 day ago

An alternate channel is being prepared for essential vessels at Baltimore bridge collapse site