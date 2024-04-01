Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office

Apr 1, 2024, 12:52 PM | Updated: 3:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office on Monday, but his motives were not immediately known.

The crash happened shortly after noon. Pete Ellis, assistant special agent in charge of the agency’s Atlanta office, told reporters the man tried to follow another vehicle through the gate and onto the FBI campus in suburban Chamblee but security precautions prevented him from entering. Several special agents who were passing by took the man into custody and no one was injured, Ellis said.

The man, who was not associated with the FBI facility, was taken to an Atlanta hospital for evaluation, Ellis said.

Law enforcement officials are looking into both state and federal charges.

Agents and bomb technicians checked the vehicle “as a precaution” as part of the agency’s standard operating procedures, Ellis said.

Video from the scene showed a reddish-orange SUV with its hood crumpled against a retractable barrier just inside the front gate. The vehicle was taken away by a tow truck just before 4 p.m.

Ellis said the investigation was ongoing and no further information was available.

National News

Associated Press

Ohio law banning nearly all abortions now invalid after referendum, attorney general says

A 2019 law banning most abortions in Ohio is unconstitutional following an abortion referendum last year, the state’s Republican attorney general said in a court filing Monday. The filing comes after abortion clinics asked a Hamilton County judge to throw out the law since Ohio voters decided to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 men charged with providing fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a prominent NYC transgender activist

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities charged two men with providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed prominent New York city transgender activist Cecilia Gentili in February, federal prosecutors said Monday. Text messages, cell site data, and other evidence showed that 52-year-old Antonio Venti of Long Island sold Gentili drugs on Feb. 5, and Brooklyn resident, Michael […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court upholds state’s 15-week ban on most abortions, paving way for 6-week ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court on Monday upheld the state’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which means a subsequently passed six-week ban can soon take effect. The court that was reshaped by former presidential candidate and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ruled that the 15-week ban signed by DeSantis […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Amid Haiti’s spiraling violence, Florida residents worry about family, friends in the island nation

MIAMI (AP) — Florida residents watching the unfolding unrest in Haiti are expressing concerns for family and friends on the Caribbean island nation, saying they are virtually being held prisoners in their own homes because of the ongoing violence. Cosy Joseph, of Boynton Beach, runs the Gaskov Clerge Foundation, which has worked to provide healthcare, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida voters will decide whether to protect abortion rights and legalize pot in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court issued rulings Monday allowing the state’s voters to decide whether to protect abortion rights and legalize recreational use of marijuana, rejecting the state attorney general’s arguments that the measures should be kept off the November ballot. ABORTION RIGHTS The proposed amendment would protect the right to an […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lou Conter, last survivor of USS Arizona from Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 102

HONOLULU (AP) — The last living survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded and sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor has died. Lou Conter was 102. Conter passed away at his home Monday in Grass Valley, California following congestive heart failure, his daughter, Louann Daley said. The Arizona lost 1,177 sailors and […]

3 hours ago

FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office