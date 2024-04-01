Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Arizona officer dies after driver crashes into patrol car with sirens on, police chief says

Apr 1, 2024, 8:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson police officer has died after a driver crashed into his patrol car while he was responding to a call with his siren on and lights flashing, authorities said Monday.

Tucson police said Officer Adam Buckner, 31, had the right of way before the collision Sunday night at an intersection not far from the University of Arizona campus. He died from his injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

Buckner was going through an intersection on a green light when a vehicle making a turn failed to yield to his marked patrol car’s sirens and lights, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said at a news conference Monday. Kasmar did not say what call Buckner responded to.

Community members and other officers gave first aid and CPR to Buckner before paramedics took him to Banner-University Medical Center.

The other driver, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was left with minor injuries and there was no sign of impairment, Kasmar said.

He said no citations were issued to the other driver, pending an investigation.

“We all know the risk of our profession,” said Kasmar, who choked up several times during the news conference and did not take any questions from reporters.

Buckner began his law enforcement career with the New Orleans Police Department in 2017 and later became a detective. He joined the Tucson Police Department in November 2021.

“Officer Buckner was a son, a brother, a husband and a friend of many and a true law enforcement professional,” Kasmar said.

National News

Associated Press

FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office

ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office on Monday. The federal agency said in an email that the crash happened shortly after noon. DeKalb County police took the driver to an Atlanta hospital for evaluation, FBI spokesperson Jenna Sellitto said. The U.S. attorney’s […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lou Conter, last survivor of USS Arizona from Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 102

HONOLULU (AP) — The last living survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded and sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor has died. Lou Conter was 102. Conter passed away at his home Monday in Grass Valley, California following congestive heart failure, his daughter, Louann Daley said. The Arizona lost 1,177 sailors and […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Motorists creep along 1 lane after part of California’s iconic Highway 1 collapses

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Motorists crept along one lane of a scenic stretch of California’s iconic Highway 1 on Monday after a giant chunk of it collapsed into the ocean following heavy weekend rains, stranding as many as 1,600 people in the coastal community of Big Sur. Convoys of vehicles resumed at 8 a.m. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A channel has opened for vessels clearing wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse site

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a temporary, alternate channel for vessels involved in the clearing of debris at the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, part of a phased approach to opening the main channel leading to the vital port, officials said. Crews are undertaking the complicated […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Afternoon shooting in Nashville restaurant kills 1 man and injures 5 others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man was killed and five other people were injured during a shooting inside a Nashville, Tennessee, restaurant, police said. The shooting around 3 p.m. Sunday in Nashville’s Salemtown neighborhood began within minutes of the male suspect’s arrival at the restaurant with a woman, police said. The suspect and the man […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Israeli troops withdraw from Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest, after 2-week raid

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military withdrew from Gaza’s largest hospital early Monday after a two-week raid that engulfed the facility and surrounding districts in fighting. Footage showed widespread devastation, with the facility’s main buildings reduced to burned-out husks. The military has described the raid on Shifa Hospital as a major battlefield […]

14 hours ago

Arizona officer dies after driver crashes into patrol car with sirens on, police chief says