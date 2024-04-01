Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

All I-5 north lanes now open, drivers face 10 mile backup near Arlington

Apr 1, 2024, 1:42 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm

Image: An accident on Interstate 5 North in Arlington involving multiple vehicles blocked all lanes...

An accident on Interstate 5 North in Arlington involving multiple vehicles blocked all lanes on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Image courtesy of Washington Department of Transportation)

(Image courtesy of Washington Department of Transportation)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

All lanes on Interstate 5 (I-5) north near Arlington are now open after a vehicle accident closed the freeway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

However, the backup is around 10 miles, the agency stated.

According to a video WSDOT posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, it appeared at least four cars were involved in the crash.

All traffic was being diverted off I-5 north to State Route 530 through Arlington, WSDOT stated in a separate post on X.

Image: All traffic was being diverted off Interstate 5 North to State Route 530 through Arlington on Monday, April 1, 2024. All lanes were blocked on NB I-5 south of 236th St NE.

All traffic was being diverted off Interstate 5 North to State Route 530 through Arlington on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Image courtesy of Washington Department of Transportation)

WSDOT is warning drivers to prepare for delays in the area.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Hiker...

Heather Bosch

The good and bad of health in Seattle. We take care of ourselves, but can’t afford to see a doctor

Seattle is one of the healthiest large cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.

1 hour ago

Photo: The scene after a deadly car crash in Renton....

Julia Dallas

Teen accused of killing mother, 3 children in Renton crash pleads not guilty

Chase Daniel Jones is accused of driving his Audi at 112 mph, running a red light and crashing into Andrea Hudson's van on March 19.

2 hours ago

Taylor Druliner...

Bill Kaczaraba

Woman injured in Lynnwood hit-and-run dies 11 days after crash

Carol McKinnon, a grieving mother, is mourning the loss of her daughter, who died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lynnwood.

2 hours ago

we heart seattle human remains...

Sam Campbell

In Plain Sight: How controversial nonprofit We Heart Seattle uncovered human remains

We Heart Seattle's initial cleanup of a city park was interrupted by a grim discovery when their volunteers found decaying human remains.

5 hours ago

Seattle police...

Kate Stone

Seattle Police Officers’ Guild reaches tentative contract agreement with city

After years of bitter back and forth between the union representing Seattle police officers and the city, a new contract may be on the horizon, with major potential impacts for both sides. The approximately 1,200 SPD officers represented by the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild (SPOG) have been working without a contract for nearly three years […]

7 hours ago

Houseboat...

Bill Kaczaraba

Houseboat sinks in Lake Union, environmental impact should be minimal

A houseboat met a watery fate on Lake Union this past Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a trail of 30 to 50 gallons of diesel fuel.

8 hours ago

All I-5 north lanes now open, drivers face 10 mile backup near Arlington