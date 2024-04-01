WSP reports deadly rollover crash after I-5 north closed for hours

All lanes on Interstate 5 (I-5) north near Arlington are now open after a deadly rollover crash closed the freeway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Kelsey Harding first reported the crash around 1:30 p.m. on Monday via X, formerly known as Twitter. She then reported a person had died in the crash around 4 p.m.

I-5 north was closed for over two hours, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) X account.

The road is now back open, however, the backup is around 10 miles, the agency stated.

According to a video WSDOT posted on X, it appeared at least four cars were involved in the crash.

Heads up on NB I-5 at MP 210 near #Arlington, all lanes blocked for a collision. There is no ETA for reopening. Use ALTERNATE routes. See details below and follow @wsdot_north for updates. https://t.co/83bwCmqHQ2 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 1, 2024

All traffic was being diverted off I-5 north to State Route 530 through Arlington, WSDOT stated in a separate post on X.

WSDOT is warning drivers to prepare for delays in the area.

