WSP reports deadly rollover crash after I-5 north closed for hours
Apr 1, 2024, 1:42 PM | Updated: 5:21 pm
(Image courtesy of Washington Department of Transportation)
All lanes on Interstate 5 (I-5) north near Arlington are now open after a deadly rollover crash closed the freeway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Trooper Kelsey Harding first reported the crash around 1:30 p.m. on Monday via X, formerly known as Twitter. She then reported a person had died in the crash around 4 p.m.
I-5 north was closed for over two hours, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) X account.
The road is now back open, however, the backup is around 10 miles, the agency stated.
According to a video WSDOT posted on X, it appeared at least four cars were involved in the crash.
Heads up on NB I-5 at MP 210 near #Arlington, all lanes blocked for a collision.
There is no ETA for reopening. Use ALTERNATE routes.
See details below and follow @wsdot_north for updates. https://t.co/83bwCmqHQ2
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 1, 2024
All traffic was being diverted off I-5 north to State Route 530 through Arlington, WSDOT stated in a separate post on X.
WSDOT is warning drivers to prepare for delays in the area.
Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.