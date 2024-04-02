12-year-old boy missing; Last seen in downtown Seattle

Seattle Police are reporting this hour a missing 12-year-old boy.

Oliver is a white male, 5’4, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in downtown Seattle near 4 Ave and James St.

He was wearing gray pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt with a mushroom chasing a human cartoon.

Police are asking the public to call 9-1-1 if seen.

