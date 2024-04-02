Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

12-year-old boy missing; Last seen in downtown Seattle

Apr 2, 2024, 1:48 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

12-year-old Oliver was last seen in downtown Seattle. (Photo: Seattle Police Dept.)...

12-year-old Oliver was last seen in downtown Seattle. (Photo: Seattle Police Dept.)

(Photo: Seattle Police Dept.)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police are reporting this hour a missing 12-year-old boy.

Oliver is a white male, 5’4, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in downtown Seattle near 4 Ave and James St.

He was wearing gray pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt with a mushroom chasing a human cartoon.

Police are asking the public to call 9-1-1 if seen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

