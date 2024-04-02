Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana ordered held without bond

Apr 2, 2024, 3:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALEM, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in 2022 was ordered held without bond Tuesday during a strange initial court appearance in which she claimed she was under federal surveillance for several months before her capture.

Dejaune Anderson, 38, is charged with murder, neglect and obstruction of justice in the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan, whose body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in April 2022 in a wooded area some 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

U.S. Marshals arrested Anderson arrested last month in California after she had been nearly two years on the run.

“I’ve been under NSA surveillance for the past eight months,” Anderson told Washington County Circuit Judge Larry Medlock, “and how can that qualify me as a fugitive on the run when I’ve also had a detail from Space Force that was following my every move?”

“If Space Force comes forward and tells me they’re willing to monitor you,” Medlock replied, “we’ll take up the issue of bond at a later time.”

When Medlock initially asked Anderson to identify herself, she replied with another name, beginning with “Princess,” and said she was “representing the entity” of Anderson, local news outlets reported.

Anderson asked to represent herself, but Medlock said he’ll ask someone from the public defender’s office to represent her.

Anderson is due back in court on April 25, with a tentative trial date scheduled for August.

An autopsy found that Cairo died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said. Investigators said the boy had died about a week or less before the mushroom hunter came upon the body.

A second woman charged in the case reached a plea deal with prosecutors in November.

Dawn Coleman, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended to probation after pleading guilty to aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.

National News

Associated Press

California enters spring with vital snowpack above average for a second year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has entered spring with an above-average mountain snowpack and major reservoirs in good shape for a second consecutive year, staving off immediate water supply concerns but not allaying drought worries in a warming world. The California Department of Water Resources measured the water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack Tuesday […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Video shows California deputies fatally shooting abducted teen as she runs toward them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following sheriff’s deputies’ instructions and appeared to be surrendering when deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio. Savannah Graziano, 15, was shot and killed as she ran […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Uvalde mayor resigns citing health issues in wake of controversial report on 2022 school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — City of Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith has resigned effective immediately, vacating his post the same week the police chief of the small Texas city is expected to depart, two years after one of deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Smith said in a statement Monday that he needed to focus on […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman extradited from Italy is convicted in Michigan in husband’s 2002 death

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A woman extradited from Italy for the 2002 fatal bludgeoning of her husband in Michigan was convicted of second-degree murder. A jury in Eaton County needed only two hours Monday to decide the outcome of the trial against Beverly McCallum, the Lansing State Journal reported. Roberto Caraballo, 37, was suffocated and […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Mississippi catfish farms settle suit alleging immigrants were paid more than local Black workers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi catfish farms have settled a lawsuit alleging that they brought workers from Mexico to the U.S. and paid them significantly more than they previously paid local Black farmworkers for the same type of labor, plaintiffs’ attorneys said Tuesday. Southern Migrant Legal Services and Mississippi Center for Justice sued Jerry […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva says he has cancer, but plans to work while undergoing treatment

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer, but he said he is continuing to work as he undergoes treatment. “A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered […]

5 hours ago

Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana ordered held without bond