Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump sues two Trump Media co-founders, seeking to void their stock in the company

Apr 2, 2024, 6:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donald Trump is suing two co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group, the newly public parent company of his Truth Social platform, arguing that they should forfeit their stock in the company because they set it up improperly.

The former U.S. president’s lawsuit, which was filed on March 24 in Florida state court, follows a complaint filed in February by those co-founders, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss. Their lawsuit sought to prevent Trump from taking steps the two said would sharply reduce their combined 8.6% stake in Trump Media. The pair filed their lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Trump’s lawsuit claims that Litinsky and Moss, who were both contestants on Trump’s reality-TV show “The Apprentice,” mishandled an attempt to take Trump Media public several years ago, allegedly putting the whole project “on ice” for more than a year and a half.

But it also targets the pair over their Delaware suit against Trump, saying that it was one of several attempts they made to block Trump Media’s ultimately successful plan to go public. Trump Media accomplished that goal by merging with a publicly traded shell company called Digital World Acquisition in March.

Trump Media shares have fluctuated wildly since its stock market debut. On Tuesday, the stock closed at $51.60, up 6%, valuing the entire company at $5.9 billion.

National News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 30 The Washington Post on the Israel-Gaza war As the war in Gaza grinds on into its sixth month, cracks are showing in the once unequivocally united front between Israel and the United States. Meantime, hunger threatens Gaza’s civilians, who, through displacement, disease and […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A police dog’s death has Kansas poised to increase penalties for killing K-9 officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is poised to increase penalties for killing police dogs and horses after legislators gave their final approval Tuesday to a measure inspired by a suspect’s strangling of a dog last year in the state’s largest city. The Republican-controlled state House approved a bill with a 115-6 vote that would allow […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana ordered held without bond

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in 2022 was ordered held without bond Tuesday during a strange initial court appearance in which she claimed she was under federal surveillance for several months before her capture. Dejaune Anderson, 38, is charged with […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

California enters spring with vital snowpack above average for a second year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has entered spring with an above-average mountain snowpack and major reservoirs in good shape for a second consecutive year, staving off immediate water supply concerns but not allaying drought worries in a warming world. The California Department of Water Resources measured the water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack Tuesday […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Video shows California deputies fatally shooting abducted teen as she runs toward them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following sheriff’s deputies’ instructions and appeared to be surrendering when deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio. Savannah Graziano, 15, was shot and killed as she ran […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Uvalde mayor resigns citing health issues in wake of controversial report on 2022 school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — City of Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith has resigned effective immediately, vacating his post the same week the police chief of the small Texas city is expected to depart, two years after one of deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Smith said in a statement Monday that he needed to focus on […]

7 hours ago

Trump sues two Trump Media co-founders, seeking to void their stock in the company