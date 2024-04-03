Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Man is arrested in Easter brunch shooting in Nashville that left 1 dead and 5 injured

Apr 3, 2024, 8:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police arrested a Tennessee man who is suspected of opening fire during Easter brunch at a Nashville restaurant, killing one person and injuring five more.

Anton Rucker was taken into custody Tuesday in Princeton, Kentucky, after Nashville police detectives located him at a residence there, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Rucker surrendered without incident and, on Wednesday, was being held in Kentucky’s Caldwell County jail on a fugitive warrant.

Someone answering the phone at the Princeton public defender’s office declined to say whether it would be defending Rucker or to comment on the case. No phone number for Rucker is listed in an online database.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday at a crowded restaurant in Nashville’s Salemtown neighborhood after two men got into an argument that “significantly escalated within moments,” Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron has said.

“The gunman was the only one who brandished a pistol,” Aaron said after the shooting. “This was not a shootout, if you will. This was one person who decided to pull a gun based on an altercation occurring with another man, and then he fired multiple shots.”

Allen Beachem, 33, was killed, and five other people were injured.

Rucker was identified as a suspect from security video provided by the restaurant.

Man is arrested in Easter brunch shooting in Nashville that left 1 dead and 5 injured