Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are two of the most popular student-athletes in the country, with some very big endorsement deals. Their recognition is paving the way for other female athletes to join the NIL, which means they can make money for their name, image, and likeness. It’s an opportunity for (some college) athletes to endorse big-name products and earn some cash before making it to the pros!

University of Washington basketball guard Jayda Noble is one of them. She is from Spokane and joined the Huskies in 2020.

“I met the girls [Huskie basketball team], and the girls just did it for me,” Noble said. “I have a different coach than the coach I originally signed to. But what mattered to me was the people more than anything. And Seattle is an amazing location.”

Noble doesn’t hesitate to take crucial shots on the court. She scored a season-high 11 points in the win against Air Force and a new career high of 15 rebounds at Arizona State.

She’s wanted to play basketball since the third grade.

“Basically, my dad just started coaching me a little bit harder in high school. And then I just realized I could get a scholarship from it,” she said. “And I always just loved it so much.”

When she’s not draining 3s, Noble is working on her other passion, art. Two years ago, she started painting designs on shoes, t-shirts, and jeans for her friends and sister. Noble created a web page. It’s received so much attention that Noble was asked to design an athletic tennis shoe. “You know, Jewel Lloyd, on the storm? She reached out, and she had me design her next shoe.” She said that her goal is to collaborate more, like the one with Lloyd.

Noble talks NIL

As she grows on and off the court, she told us she loves being an NIL athlete. She’s more than grateful for the opportunity to endorse JBL headphones and speakers.

“Music just inspires me, just as artists and on the basketball court,” Noble said. “I’m sure other athletes can attest to that as well. And I just felt really grateful. I mean, having this partnership with JBL has been really pivotal for me, because it’s helped me. Music helps me. It’s not only the music I listened to, but how I listened to it, and it’s like the quality of headphones, the quality of speakers, the battery on them.”

But when it comes to critics who believe college athletes shouldn’t make money off their name, image, and likeness, Noble said, “I think that it just comes down to them not understanding like what it’s like to be a student-athlete. We really are professionals. In retrospect, it’s a business, our coaches get paid. So in a way, why not us?”

She believes NIL students are on their way to becoming paid professional athletes.

There is prestige joining the NIL

When Noble walks on or off the court, she’s not only representing U-Dub, she’s representing JBL, too. “I mean, it helps me think about how I present myself more, you know, off the court more than anything.”

Even incoming freshman players ask her about what it’s like being an endorsed athlete, and she’s proud of the way they ask and their intentions. “They’re just like, what do they make you post? Like, how did you do this? Like, did you look over your contract? Just really important questions. I think that’s really cool to see them being so thoughtful about it, you know?”

When it comes to Noble’s future, she plans on going pro, but not here. She has her eyes set on overseas: “I do eventually want to go overseas. And I think having that balance of art allows me to do that more overseas than in the WNBA. So that’s why I want to take that route.”

She’s more than proud to be an endorsed athlete. It means she gets to do her dream job and get paid to do it.

Jayda and the Huskies struggled a bit on the court this year, but they continued to build support for women’s basketball and financial opportunities for the next generation of players.

