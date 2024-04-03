Close
Police arrest 5 suspects, including 12-year-old, in attempted carjacking, crash in Renton

Apr 3, 2024, 1:28 PM

Renton carjacking and crash. (KIRO 7)...

Renton carjacking and crash. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


MyNorthwest.com

RENTON, Wash. — Five young people were arrested, including a 12-year-old, after crashing a stolen car following an attempted carjacking in Renton Wednesday morning.

Renton Police said the car that was crashed by the suspects had been stolen in an earlier carjacking in Tukwila.

The Renton incident began at around 9:45 a.m., when officers were dispatched to an attempted carjacking at a bank in downtown Renton, at 53 Southwest Sunset Boulevard.

A short time later, officers spotted a car matching the description of the one driven by the attempted carjacking suspects. Officers started a chase from downtown Renton to south Renton, where the car ran a red light and crashed into another car at the intersection of East Valley Highway and Southwest 41st Street, according to Renton Police officer Matthew Nugent.

One person in the car that was hit by the suspects was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The five suspects inside the car got out and ran away, but were all taken into custody a short time later, according to Nugent.

Their ages are believed to be 12, 15, two 16-year-olds, and one juvenile whose age is not yet known.

“There’s a little bit of a crime spree to kind of fill you in on as well,” Nugent said during a news conference.

The car the suspects were in had been carjacked in Tukwila at 3:34 a.m. on Wednesday by four armed suspects who are believed to be the same suspects who were arrested in the Renton incident.

Nugent said that up to four guns were believed to have been involved in the Tukwila carjacking, and multiple gun magazines were found.

He said the stolen car may have also been used in other crimes.

Police arrest 5 suspects, including 12-year-old, in attempted carjacking, crash in Renton