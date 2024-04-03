Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Maritime terminal prepares for influx of redirected ships as Baltimore bridge cleanup continues

Apr 3, 2024, 11:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — The only maritime shipping terminal currently operating in the Port of Baltimore is preparing to process an influx of ships as crews continue clearing the mangled wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Tradepoint Atlantic will unload and process an estimated 10,000 vehicles over the next 15 days, according to a company statement. That includes six regularly scheduled ships and nine others redirected as access to the port’s main terminals remains blocked, posing a logistical nightmare for shipping along the East Coast.

Crews opened a second temporary channel through the collapse site Tuesday, but it’s too shallow for most commercial vessels. The two alternate channels are meant primarily to aid in the cleanup effort. Work continues to open a third channel that will allow larger vessels to pass through the bottleneck and restore more commercial activity, officials said.

Meanwhile, bad weather has hindered salvage operations in recent days. The Patapsco River is also very murky, severely limiting the visibility of divers.

The bridge fell March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after leaving Baltimore, bound for Sri Lanka. The ship issued a mayday alert with just enough time for police to stop traffic, but not enough to save a roadwork crew filling potholes on the bridge.

Authorities believe six of the workers plunged to their deaths in the collapse, including two whose bodies were recovered last week. Two others survived. The ship remains stationary, its 21 crew members still aboard.

Viewed close up from the deck of a Coast Guard boat, the scope of the catastrophe emerged through heavy fog Wednesday afternoon: Massive steel bridge girders were twisted like ribbons while crushed metal shipping containers dangled perilously from the stalled cargo ship. Fallen street lights that once lined the bridge jutted like toothpicks from the water’s surface.

The sheer volume of debris dwarfed even the cranes and barges involved in the cleanup. And that’s only the view from above; officials said underwater conditions are significantly more challenging.

Divers are still trying to get a sense of the tangled, muddy web. Sonar is being used to map the wreckage on the river bottom in 50 feet (15 meters) of water. A large floating crane nicknamed “Chessy” is helping with the salvage.

Crews will soon begin lifting undamaged containers off the ship before removing the chunks of steel and concrete embedded in its bow, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said at a news conference.

The Maryland Senate is moving swiftly to pass a bill that would provide financial assistance to port employees without work who aren’t covered under unemployment insurance. The bill also would let the governor use state reserves to help some small businesses avoid layoffs and encourage companies that relocate elsewhere to return to Baltimore once the port reopens.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit the collapse site Friday.

Other vessels are also stuck in Baltimore’s harbor until shipping traffic can resume through the port, which is one of the largest on the East Coast and a symbol of the city’s maritime culture. It handles more cars and farm equipment than any other U.S. port.

___

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Brian Witte in Annapolis and Sarah Brumfield in Washington.

National News

Associated Press

Burglars steal $30 million in cash from Los Angeles money storage facility, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thieves stole as much $30 million in an Easter Sunday burglary at a Los Angeles money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in city history, police said Wednesday. The burglary occurred Sunday night at an unnamed facility in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley where cash […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in killing of 4 young men on Long Island in 2017

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — An MS-13 gang member has admitted to participating in the brutal killing of four young men on Long Island in 2017. Edwin Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering charges in connection with the April 11, 2017, deaths of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos in Central […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Armed teen with mental health issues shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old boy with mental health issues after he armed himself with a knife and locked himself inside a bathroom at a home, authorities said Wednesday. The teen was being transferred from a hospital, where he had been treated after cutting himself, to a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC’s AI chatbot was caught telling businesses to break the law. The city isn’t taking it down

NEW YORK (AP) — An artificial intelligence-powered chatbot created by New York City to help small business owners is under criticism for dispensing bizarre advice that misstates local policies and advises companies to violate the law. But days after the issues were first reported last week by tech news outlet The Markup, the city has […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to 37 years on hate crime charges in deadly shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop

DALLAS (AP) — A man who opened fire at a Muslim-owned tire shop in Dallas in 2015, killing one person, was sentenced Wednesday to 37 years in prison on federal hate crime charges, authorities said. Anthony Paz Torres, 39, pleaded guilty in September to five federal hate crime counts for killing one man and trying […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Chinese signatures on graduation certificates upset northern Virginia police chief

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia town has been excluded from a countywide police training academy after the town’s chief complained about Chinese signatures on trainees’ graduation certificates. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard complained that the academy director, Maj. Wilson Lee, used Chinese characters to sign the certificates that graduates receive when they complete […]

3 hours ago

Maritime terminal prepares for influx of redirected ships as Baltimore bridge cleanup continues