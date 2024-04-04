Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawsuit challenges Alabama restrictions on absentee ballot help

Apr 4, 2024, 8:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Civil rights organizations and other groups filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging a new Alabama law that criminalizes certain types of assistance with absentee ballot applications.

The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters, and other groups are plaintiffs in the lawsuit that says the law “turns civic and neighborly voter engagement into a serious crime” and disenfranchises voters, including senior citizens and disabled voters who may need assistance in the absentee voting process.

The new prohibition, which was approved by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey last month, restricts who can prefill or return absentee ballot applications — the form that voters send to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. The new law makes it a misdemeanor to return another person’s ballot application or distribute an absentee ballot application that is prefilled with information such as the voter’s name. It would become a felony — punishable by up to 20 years in prison — to pay someone to distribute, order, collect, deliver, complete or prefill someone else’s absentee ballot application.

“SB1 takes Alabama backwards as it violates the law, restricts our basic Constitutional Amendment rights, obliterates freedom of speech. It marginalizes voters’ access to the ballot box,” Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, said in a statement.

Republicans in the Alabama Legislature had named the bill a key priority for the year and aimed to get it in place before the November election. Republicans argued a voter could still request help with actual voting, but the restrictions on absentee ballot applications was needed to combat voter fraud through “ballot harvesting,” a term for the collection of multiple absentee ballots.

An email to a spokesperson for Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen seeking comment on the lawsuit was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our constitutional republic. The passage of SB1 signals to ballot harvesters that Alabama votes are not for sale,” Allen said in a statement last month after the new law was approved.

Opponents argued that there is no proof that ballot harvesting exists and called it an attempt to suppress voting by absentee ballot.

A federal judge in June blocked a Mississippi law from taking effect that named a short list of people who can “collect and transmit” an absentee ballot. The judge wrote that the Mississippi law violates the Voting Rights Act, a federal law that says any voter who is blind, disabled or unable to read may receive assistance “by a person of the voter’s choice.”

National News

Associated Press

First Democrat enters race for open Wisconsin congressional seat in Republican district

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A doctor from De Pere became the first Democratic candidate in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District on Thursday, entering the race for the open seat created after the surprise retirement of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher. Kristin Lyerly launched her candidacy two weeks before Gallagher plans to step down. Because of the timing […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ford to delay production of new electric pickup and large SUV as US EV sales growth slows

DETROIT (AP) — With U.S. electric vehicle sales starting to slow, Ford Motor Co. says it will delay rolling out new electric pickup trucks and a new large electric SUV as it adds gas-electric hybrids to its model lineup. The Dearborn, Michigan, company said Thursday that a much ballyhooed new electric pickup to be built […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Burglars steal $30 million in cash from Los Angeles money storage facility, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thieves stole as much $30 million in an Easter Sunday burglary at a Los Angeles money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in city history, police said Wednesday. The burglary occurred Sunday night at an unnamed facility in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley where cash […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in killing of 4 young men on Long Island in 2017

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — An MS-13 gang member has admitted to participating in the brutal killing of four young men on Long Island in 2017. Edwin Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering charges in connection with the April 11, 2017, deaths of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos in Central […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Armed teen with mental health issues shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old boy with mental health issues after he armed himself with a knife and locked himself inside a bathroom at a home, authorities said Wednesday. The teen was being transferred from a hospital, where he had been treated after cutting himself, to a […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC’s AI chatbot was caught telling businesses to break the law. The city isn’t taking it down

NEW YORK (AP) — An artificial intelligence-powered chatbot created by New York City to help small business owners is under criticism for dispensing bizarre advice that misstates local policies and advises companies to violate the law. But days after the issues were first reported last week by tech news outlet The Markup, the city has […]

17 hours ago

Lawsuit challenges Alabama restrictions on absentee ballot help