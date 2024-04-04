Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

House explosion in New Hampshire leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

Apr 4, 2024, 11:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DERRY, N.H. (AP) — A house explosion in New Hampshire on Thursday left one person dead and a second person injured, authorities said.

Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart said his department received reports of an explosion and responded to find a house fully engulfed in flames. One person in the house was killed as a result of the fire. Another person was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Haggart said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that more details would be provided later in the day. Details on those who died or were injured were not being released.

National News

Associated Press

DA says he shut down 21 sites stealing millions through crypto scams

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City said Thursday they disrupted an online fraud operation that stole millions of dollars by duping victims into making phony cryptocurrency investments. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office seized 21 web domains that were being used by scammers in so-called “pig butchering” schemes, a term […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel. Thieves stole $30 million in cash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a scene that could be ripped from the pages of a thriller, thieves got away with $30 million in cash from a money storage facility in Los Angeles by breaking into the building on Easter Sunday and cracking the safe. Now detectives are seeking to unravel the brazen cash heist […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Trump says Israel has to get Gaza war over ‘fast,’ warns it is ‘losing the PR war’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump offered a tough message to Israel in its war against Hamas on Thursday, urging the country to: “Get it over with.” In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said that Israel is “absolutely losing the PR war” and called for a swift resolution to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Where have you been? A California dog missing since the summer is found in Michigan

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A dog missing in California since the summer turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Michigan. Police in Harper Woods, a Detroit suburb, responded to a call about a stray dog last week, picked up the terrier mix and contacted an animal welfare group. Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge finds last 4 of 11 anti-abortion activists guilty in a 2021 Tennessee clinic blockade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The final four of 11 anti-abortion activists charged with blocking access to a Tennessee clinic in 2021 have been convicted of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Paul Place were found guilty Tuesday by a federal judge in Nashville. They […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

NASA probes whether object that crashed into Florida home came from space station

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it’s investigating whether an object that crashed into the roof of a home in southwest Florida last month came from the international space station. Workers for the space agency picked up the object from the homeowner in Naples, Florida, last week and took it to the Kennedy Space Center, […]

2 hours ago

House explosion in New Hampshire leaves 1 dead and 1 injured