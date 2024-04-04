Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasurer for dozens of Ohio political campaigns accused of stealing nearly $1M from clients

Apr 4, 2024, 1:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaigns in Ohio over the past 40 years is facing federal wire fraud charges for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from clients.

William Curlis, 76, is accused of writing checks from campaign accounts to himself for personal use and taking steps to hide the thefts. He allegedly stole $995,231 between 2008 and June 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Ohio.

A plea agreement has been filed in the case, prosecutors said, but further details have not been disclosed.

“The filing of the plea agreement demonstrates Mr. Curlis’ commitment to accepting responsibility and demonstrating remorse for his actions,” said his attorney, Mark Collins.

“He walked into the U.S. Attorney’s office and admitted his wrongdoings,” Collins said. “I cannot discuss the details or reasons at this point. However, once this case works through the federal system, those questions will be answered.”

Curlis served as treasurer for more than 100 local, state and federal Republican campaigns, often as the only signatory on accounts, prosecutors said. According to court documents, he wrote himself multiple checks from candidates’ campaign funds and one PAC’s fund while serving as treasurer.

To conceal the thefts, Curlis allegedly transferred funds between accounts without the candidates’ knowledge and falsified corresponding campaign finance reports. Curlis sold his home in 2016, allegedly to cover the cost of campaign expenses and conceal account deficits caused by his theft.

National News

Associated Press

Lawsuit challenging Indiana abortion ban survives a state challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals gave an incremental win Thursday to a group of residents suing the state over its near-total abortion ban, arguing that it violates a state law protecting religious freedom. The three-judge panel’s ruling agreed with a lower court that plaintiffs with a religious objection to the ban should […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pilot says brakes seemed less effective than usual before a United Airlines jet slid off a taxiway

HOUSTON (AP) — The captain of a United Airlines jet said the brakes seemed less effective than normal and the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off a taxiway in Houston last month. According to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilots […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hot air balloon pilot had anesthetic in his system at time of crash that killed 4, report says

PHOENIX (AP) — A hot air balloon pilot had an elevated level of an anesthetic in his system at the time of a January crash that killed four people in Arizona, according to a newly released toxicology report. Authorities said tests show 37-year-old Cornelius Van Der Walt had a high amount of ketamine content in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Florida Senate president’s husband dies after falling at Utah’s Bryce Canyon park

The husband of Florida’s Senate president died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah, according to a memo sent to senators Wednesday. John Passidomo, 72, was a lawyer and former city councilor and vice mayor of Naples. He and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican, were visiting national parks on vacation less than […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Fantasy sports company PrizePicks says it will hire 1,000 in Atlanta as it leases new headquarters

ATLANTA (AP) — PrizePicks will expand its operations in Atlanta, hiring an additional 1,000 employees over seven years, the fantasy sports company announced Thursday. It plans to lease an office building northwest of downtown for its new headquarters, investing $25 million, the company said. The company is hiring software engineers, analysts, marketers and other positions. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

House explosion in New Hampshire leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — A house explosion in New Hampshire on Thursday left one person dead and a second person injured, authorities said. Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart said his department received reports of an explosion and responded to find a house fully engulfed in flames. One person in the house was killed as a […]

2 hours ago

Treasurer for dozens of Ohio political campaigns accused of stealing nearly $1M from clients