2-year-old child shot near IHOP in Federal Way, police report

Federal Way police reported that a 2-year-old was shot next to an IHOP in Federal Way on Thursday.

Police responded to Southwest Campus Drive around 10 a.m. after people called in about the shooting.

A few minutes later, police got a call from St. Francis Hospital saying a 2-year-old arrived with a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD).

Officers said a relative of the child and another person were shooting at each other in the parking lot. They also said it was not a random shooting and that the people knew each other.

Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened should call FWPD at 253-835-2121.

