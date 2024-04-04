2-year-old child shot near IHOP in Federal Way, police report
Apr 4, 2024, 3:14 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
Federal Way police reported that a 2-year-old was shot next to an IHOP in Federal Way on Thursday.
Police responded to Southwest Campus Drive around 10 a.m. after people called in about the shooting.
A few minutes later, police got a call from St. Francis Hospital saying a 2-year-old arrived with a gunshot wound.
The child was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD).
More local crime: Tukwila police detain 4 after knife fight breaks out near elementary school
Officers said a relative of the child and another person were shooting at each other in the parking lot. They also said it was not a random shooting and that the people knew each other.
Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about what happened should call FWPD at 253-835-2121.
Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.