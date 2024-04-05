Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutor says troopers cited in false ticket data investigation won’t face state charges

Apr 5, 2024, 11:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — Six state troopers and a constable who may have falsified data about traffic stops won’t face state criminal charges, Connecticut’s top prosecutor said Friday.

Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin’s office said in a statement that none of the seven officers can be prosecuted, despite an independent investigation that found the number of traffic stops they reported was higher than the number they actually made.

“There was no referral to the local state’s attorney for review of the conduct in question in 2018 and as a result, the statute of limitations for state charges to be filed has passed,” the office said in a statement. “The Division has no comment on potential federal charges given the pending Department of Justice investigation into the matter.”

The independent investigation into tens of thousands of traffic stops followed an audit by UConn analysts that questioned whether troopers had been submitting inaccurate or false data. That included information required to be submitted by a law designed to look for possible racial profiling.

In their report, which was released in February, the investigators found that most errors were largely the result of data-entry mistakes and other mishaps, not an intentional effort by troopers to submit bogus information.

But it did refer six troopers and a constable to state police for further investigation.

The audit was spurred by a Hearst Connecticut Media report that said four state troopers in an eastern Connecticut barracks intentionally created hundreds of bogus traffic stop tickets to boost their productivity numbers. After internal affairs investigations, one trooper was suspended for 10 days, another was suspended for two days and the other two retired before the probe was completed.

A federal grand jury probe is ongoing.

National News

Associated Press

An appeals court blocks a debt relief plan for students who say they were misled by colleges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Biden administration plan to provide student debt relief for people who say they were victims of misleading information by trade schools or colleges is “almost certainly unlawful” a federal appeals court said in a ruling blocking enforcement of the policy against a group of privately owned Texas institutions. The 5th […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 people killed in crash of small plane in southeastern Oklahoma, authorities say

ANTLERS, Okla. (AP) — Three people died when the single-engine aircraft they were aboard crashed in southeastern Oklahoma, authorities said. Pilot Brian Davis, 62, and passengers Michael Davis, 23, and Kelly Thompson, 21, all of Antlers, died in Thursday’s crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The crash occurred near Antlers, about 130 miles […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents over packaging defect

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products’ child-resistant packaging. According to Friday notices from both P&G and product-safety regulators in the U.S. and Canada, the outer […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Voting company makes ‘coercive’ demand of Texas counties: Pay up or lose service before election

A voting company owner on Friday acknowledged making a “coercive” demand of 32 Texas counties: Pay an additional surcharge for the software that runs their voting registration system, or lose it just before November’s elections. John Medcalf of San Diego-based VOTEC said he had to request the counties pay a 35% surcharge because several agencies […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Fire outside the Vermont office of Sen. Bernie Sanders causes minor damage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Vermont caused minor damage but no injuries, the Burlington Fire Department said Friday. Firefighters responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders’ third-floor office in Burlington. Though there […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tourist from Minnesota who was killed by an elephant in Zambia was an adventurer, family says

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Family members described an American tourist who was killed in Africa when a bull elephant charged the truck she was riding in as an adventurer who loved to travel. They identified her as Gail Mattson, 79, of Minnetonka, Minnesota. She was with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian […]

5 hours ago

Prosecutor says troopers cited in false ticket data investigation won’t face state charges