Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Fire outside the Vermont office of Sen. Bernie Sanders causes minor damage

Apr 5, 2024, 12:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Vermont caused minor damage but no injuries, the Burlington Fire Department said Friday.

Firefighters responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders’ third-floor office in Burlington. Though there were no injuries, the office door suffered moderate fire damage and much of the third floor sustained significant water damage.

The Burlington Fire Marshal’s office, Burlington Police Department, and Vermont State Police were on the scene. The investigation of the cause was ongoing.

A spokesperson for Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear if Sanders was in Vermont at the time of the fire.

National News

Associated Press

Prosecutor says troopers cited in false ticket data investigation won’t face state charges

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — Six state troopers and a constable who may have falsified data about traffic stops won’t face state criminal charges, Connecticut’s top prosecutor said Friday. Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin’s office said in a statement that none of the seven officers can be prosecuted, despite an independent investigation that found the […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tourist from Minnesota who was killed by an elephant in Zambia was an adventurer, family says

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Family members described an American tourist who was killed in Africa when a bull elephant charged the truck she was riding in as an adventurer who loved to travel. They identified her as Gail Mattson, 79, of Minnetonka, Minnesota. She was with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Gray wolves hadn’t been seen in south Michigan since the 1900s. This winter, a local hunter shot one

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — An animal a Michigan hunter thought was a big coyote when he shot it in January has been determined to be a gray wolf, the first time the species has been found in southern Michigan in more than a century, wildlife officials say. The hunter shot the wolf in Calhoun County, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Small plane clips 2 vehicles as it lands on North Carolina highway, but no injuries are reported

MONCURE, N.C. (AP) — A small plane experiencing engine problems struck two vehicles as it landed on a highway near a North Carolina airport, but no injuries were reported, authorities said. The single-engine Lancair 360 with only the pilot on board landed near Raleigh Executive Jetport at Sanford-Lee County Airport in Sanford around 4:20 p.m. […]

4 hours ago

New York City...

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

New York City, Tri-State area hit by earthquake

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Northeast.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

An earthquake centered between NYC and Philadelphia rattles much of the Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — An earthquake centered between New York and Philadelphia shook skyscrapers and suburbs across the northeastern U.S. for several seconds Friday morning, causing no major damage but startling millions of people in an area unaccustomed to such tremors. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude […]

5 hours ago

Fire outside the Vermont office of Sen. Bernie Sanders causes minor damage