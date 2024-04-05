Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Voting company makes ‘coercive’ demand of Texas counties: Pay up or lose service before election

Apr 5, 2024, 1:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A voting company owner on Friday acknowledged making a “coercive” demand of 32 Texas counties: Pay an additional surcharge for the software that runs their voting registration system, or lose it just before November’s elections.

John Medcalf of San Diego-based VOTEC said he had to request the counties pay a 35% surcharge because several agencies in multiple states, including some of the Texas counties, have been late to pay in the past and his company had trouble meeting payroll.

He characterized the charges as a cry for help to get enough money to avoid losing key employees just before November.

“It is coercive, and I regret that,” Medcalf said. “We’ve been able to get by 44 of 45 years without doing that.”

The surcharges have sent Texas’ largest counties scrambling to approve payments or look at other ways they can avoid losing the software at a critical time.

Medcalf said that VOTEC would continue to honor counties’ contracts for the remainder of their terms, which run past Texas’ May primary runoffs, but that most expire shortly before November.

“It’s either pay now and dislike it or pay with election difficulty,” Medcalf said, adding that he didn’t expect any contracts to actually be canceled.

The bills are for 35% of two major line items in the existing contracts, Medcalf said.

Texas’ Secretary of State’s office said Thursday that it was consulting with counties about their options.

The biggest county in Texas, Harris, has already said it will pay its surcharge of about $120,000 because the system is so crucial.

National News

Associated Press

Fire outside the Vermont office of Sen. Bernie Sanders causes minor damage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Vermont caused minor damage but no injuries, the Burlington Fire Department said Friday. Firefighters responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders’ third-floor office in Burlington. Though there […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor says troopers cited in false ticket data investigation won’t face state charges

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — Six state troopers and a constable who may have falsified data about traffic stops won’t face state criminal charges, Connecticut’s top prosecutor said Friday. Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin’s office said in a statement that none of the seven officers can be prosecuted, despite an independent investigation that found the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tourist from Minnesota who was killed by an elephant in Zambia was an adventurer, family says

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Family members described an American tourist who was killed in Africa when a bull elephant charged the truck she was riding in as an adventurer who loved to travel. They identified her as Gail Mattson, 79, of Minnetonka, Minnesota. She was with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Gray wolves hadn’t been seen in south Michigan since the 1900s. This winter, a local hunter shot one

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — An animal a Michigan hunter thought was a big coyote when he shot it in January has been determined to be a gray wolf, the first time the species has been found in southern Michigan in more than a century, wildlife officials say. The hunter shot the wolf in Calhoun County, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Small plane clips 2 vehicles as it lands on North Carolina highway, but no injuries are reported

MONCURE, N.C. (AP) — A small plane experiencing engine problems struck two vehicles as it landed on a highway near a North Carolina airport, but no injuries were reported, authorities said. The single-engine Lancair 360 with only the pilot on board landed near Raleigh Executive Jetport at Sanford-Lee County Airport in Sanford around 4:20 p.m. […]

5 hours ago

New York City...

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

New York City, Tri-State area hit by earthquake

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Northeast.

5 hours ago

Voting company makes ‘coercive’ demand of Texas counties: Pay up or lose service before election