Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate candidates in New Mexico tout fundraising tallies in 2-way race

Apr 5, 2024, 4:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Campaign fundraising is off to a quick start in the contest between incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and lone Republican contender Nella Domenici, according to tallies announced Friday by the New Mexico candidates.

Domenici’s campaign said it raised more than $1.25 million between January and the end of March. That includes a $500,000 contribution by the Republican businesswoman-turned-candidate herself, along with donations from at least 1,100 people, the campaign confirmed in an email.

Heinrich’s campaign said the second-term senator raised more than $1.5 million during the same period from more than 7,600 donors. Heinrich’s campaign had about $3.5 million in cash on hand at the end of 2023. Detailed filings with the Federal Election Commission were not yet available Friday.

Domenici, the daughter of longtime U.S. Sen. Pete V. Domenici, announced her candidacy in January and has called for new approaches to border enforcement, natural resource development and public education.

Republicans hope to regain their political footing this year in New Mexico, where Democrats hold all congressional seats and every statewide elected office. President Joe Biden won New Mexico by 11 percentage points, or about 100,000 votes.

Heinrich won reelection in 2018 with about 54% of the vote in a three-way race against Republican Mick Rich and Libertarian candidate and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales III initially registered to pursue the GOP Senate nomination ahead of New Mexico’s June 4 primary but failed to collect enough petition signatures to qualify.

Democrats hold a tenuous 51-49 voting majority in the Senate but are defending more seats than Republicans in the November election.

National News

Associated Press

Boeing’s CEO got compensation worth nearly $33 million last year but lost a $3 million bonus

Boeing CEO David Calhoun received compensation valued at $33 million last year, nearly all of it in stock awards, but his stock payout for this year will be cut by nearly one-fourth because of the drop in Boeing’s share price since the January blowout of a panel on one of its planes in midflight. The […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man convicted in decades-long identity theft that led to his victim being jailed

William Woods was homeless and living in Los Angeles when he learned that someone was wracking up debt using his name. But when he reported his concerns to the branch manager of a bank, he wound up spending nearly two years locked up, accused of identity theft himself. As he continued to insist he was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

An appeals court blocks a debt relief plan for students who say they were misled by colleges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Biden administration plan to provide student debt relief for people who say they were victims of misleading information by trade schools or colleges is “almost certainly unlawful” a federal appeals court said in a ruling blocking enforcement of the policy against a group of privately owned Texas institutions. The 5th […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

3 people killed in crash of small plane in southeastern Oklahoma, authorities say

ANTLERS, Okla. (AP) — Three people died when the single-engine aircraft they were aboard crashed in southeastern Oklahoma, authorities said. Pilot Brian Davis, 62, and passengers Michael Davis, 23, and Kelly Thompson, 21, all of Antlers, died in Thursday’s crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The crash occurred near Antlers, about 130 miles […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents over packaging defect

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products’ child-resistant packaging. According to Friday notices from both P&G and product-safety regulators in the U.S. and Canada, the outer […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Voting company makes ‘coercive’ demand of Texas counties: Pay up or lose service before election

A voting company owner on Friday acknowledged making a “coercive” demand of 32 Texas counties: Pay an additional surcharge for the software that runs their voting registration system, or lose it just before November’s elections. John Medcalf of San Diego-based VOTEC said he had to request the counties pay a 35% surcharge because several agencies […]

4 hours ago

Senate candidates in New Mexico tout fundraising tallies in 2-way race