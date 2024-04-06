Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Air ambulance crew administered drug to hot air balloon pilot after crash that killed 4, report says

Apr 5, 2024, 8:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — An autopsy report has been amended to show the pilot of a hot air balloon that plummeted in Arizona, killing him and three others, had been administered an anesthetic after the crash.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office said earlier this week that toxicology tests showed Cornelius van der Walt had a high amount of ketamine in his blood but did not specify how it got into his system or when.

The balloon operated by Droplyne Hot Air Balloon Rides plummeted about 2,000 feet (609 meters) to the desert floor on Jan. 14 south of Phoenix near Eloy.

The amended report released Friday clarified that while neither paramedics from the Eloy Fire Department nor the hospital staff administered ketamine, the air ambulance company that transported van der Walt to a hospital did. The report had no other substantial changes.

The company, Air Evac Services, did not respond to a telephone message from The Associated Press after hours Friday at its Phoenix office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board earlier this year said there was damage near the top of the envelope where the sewn rim tape material was frayed, and several of the balloon’s panels were damaged. The envelope is what is filled with hot air, making the balloon rise.

Thirteen people were aboard the Kubicek BB 85 Z balloon when it took off from Eloy on the morning of Jan. 14. Eight were skydivers who exited the gondola before the crash.

The skydivers jumped out at around 5,000 feet (1,524 meters). Witnesses said the balloon partially deflated and began to lose altitude quickly before a hard impact in an empty field that serves as a drop zone for skydivers.

Van der Walt, 37, and three passengers died, including 28-year-old Kaitlynn “Katie” Bartrom of Andrews, Indiana; 28-year-old Chayton Wiescholek of Union City, Michigan; and 24-year-old Atahan Kiliccote of Cupertino, California. Another woman was critically injured in the crash.

Droplyne Hot Air Balloon Rides notes on its website that it had a perfect safety record before the crash and has since halted operations at its only two sites in Eloy and Utah.

National News

Associated Press

Actor in spinoff of popular TV western ‘Yellowstone’ is found dead, authorities say

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An actor who appeared in a spinoff of the popular television western “Yellowstone” was found dead after he went missing amid a domestic violence investigation in Kansas, authorities said Friday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies found the body of 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty in a […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Senate candidates in New Mexico tout fundraising tallies in 2-way race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Campaign fundraising is off to a quick start in the contest between incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and lone Republican contender Nella Domenici, according to tallies announced Friday by the New Mexico candidates. Domenici’s campaign said it raised more than $1.25 million between January and the end of March. That […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Boeing’s CEO got compensation worth nearly $33 million last year but lost a $3 million bonus

Boeing CEO David Calhoun received compensation valued at $33 million last year, nearly all of it in stock awards, but his stock payout for this year will be cut by nearly one-fourth because of the drop in Boeing’s share price since the January blowout of a panel on one of its planes in midflight. The […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted in decadeslong identity theft that led to his victim being jailed

William Woods was homeless and living in Los Angeles when he learned that someone was racking up debt using his name. But when he reported his concerns to the branch manager of a bank, he wound up spending nearly two years locked up, accused of identity theft himself. As he continued to insist he was […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

An appeals court blocks a debt relief plan for students who say they were misled by colleges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Biden administration plan to provide student debt relief for people who say they were victims of misleading information by trade schools or colleges is “almost certainly unlawful” a federal appeals court said in a ruling blocking enforcement of the policy against a group of privately owned Texas institutions. The 5th […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

3 people killed in crash of small plane in southeastern Oklahoma, authorities say

ANTLERS, Okla. (AP) — Three people died when the single-engine aircraft they were aboard crashed in southeastern Oklahoma, authorities said. Pilot Brian Davis, 62, and passengers Michael Davis, 23, and Kelly Thompson, 21, all of Antlers, died in Thursday’s crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The crash occurred near Antlers, about 130 miles […]

7 hours ago

Air ambulance crew administered drug to hot air balloon pilot after crash that killed 4, report says