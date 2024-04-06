Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

SWAT team responding to Arkansas shopping mall, police ask public to avoid the area

Apr 6, 2024, 8:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONWAY, Arkansas (AP) — A SWAT team from a police department in central Arkansas responded to a shopping mall incident on Saturday and people were asked to avoid the area.

Conway police said on Facebook that officers responded to the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center “for an incident that is active at this time.” The post did not elaborate.

Some responders to the post said they were locked down in nearby stores.

Photos posted by a television station showed numerous police cars at the shopping center’s parking lot.

Conway is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

National News

Associated Press

11 injured as bus carrying University of South Carolina fraternity crashes in Mississippi

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Eleven people were injured when a bus carrying University of South Carolina students blew a tire and hit a concrete barrier in Mississippi. Mississippi state troopers said the driver and a student were critically injured and taken by helicopter to hospitals, while nine other students were taken by ambulance, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspended Orlando commissioner ordered to stay away from woman she’s accused of defrauding

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge on Friday permanently ordered an Orlando city commissioner to stop interacting with a 96-year-old constituent that she is legally accused of defrauding. Circuit Judge Heather Higbee ordered the injunction in a civil case against Regina Hill, who was indicted last month on charges of elderly exploitation, identity fraud and […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves 2 dead and 7 injured

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday. Investigators said a fight between customers broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the Martini Bar in the CityPlace Doral development in Doral, Florida. When a security guard intervened, an unnamed man took out a gun […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Air ambulance crew administered drug to hot air balloon pilot after crash that killed 4, report says

PHOENIX (AP) — An autopsy report has been amended to show the pilot of a hot air balloon that plummeted in Arizona, killing him and three others, had been administered an anesthetic after the crash. The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office said earlier this week that toxicology tests showed Cornelius van der Walt had a […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Actor in spinoff of popular TV western ‘Yellowstone’ is found dead, authorities say

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An actor who appeared in a spinoff of the popular television western “Yellowstone” was found dead after he went missing amid a domestic violence investigation in Kansas, authorities said Friday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies found the body of 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty in a […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Senate candidates in New Mexico tout fundraising tallies in 2-way race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Campaign fundraising is off to a quick start in the contest between incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and lone Republican contender Nella Domenici, according to tallies announced Friday by the New Mexico candidates. Domenici’s campaign said it raised more than $1.25 million between January and the end of March. That […]

22 hours ago

SWAT team responding to Arkansas shopping mall, police ask public to avoid the area