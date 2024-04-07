Close
WSP trooper involved in Mason County crash that killed 2

Apr 6, 2024, 5:11 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm

police lights...

A police vehicle's lights (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was involved in a crash that killed two people in Mason County, according to a news release from WSP.

WSP said the crash happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 101, six miles south of Shelton.

The trooper was not seriously injured but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, reported WSP.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency. WSP said the road will likely be closed into the evening hours.

Motorists have been recommended to find alternate routes.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

