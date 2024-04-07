Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Exit poll: Conservative opposition leads Prime Minister Tusk’s party in Poland’s local elections

Apr 6, 2024, 10:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An exit poll released after Poland’s local and regional elections Sunday showed Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-EU party trailing the conservative opposition party that governed Poland for eight years until December. But the socially liberal mayor of Warsaw, a Tusk ally, easily won another term in the capital.

Sunday’s elections were the first electoral test for Tusk’s coalition government nearly four months since it took power. Poles voted for mayors, local councilors and representatives to the nation’s 16 regional assemblies.

The exit polls have a small margin of error and final results are not expected until Monday. But they indicated that Law and Justice, the conservative party that governed Poland from 2015-2023, remains a political force to be reckoned with in the nation of 38 million people.

According to the Ipsos exit poll, Law and Justice won 33.7% of votes and Tusk’s Civic Coalition won 31.9% in elections to the regional assemblies.

Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski declared victory, and said the result was a message to those who had counted the party out.

“As Mark Twain once said, the news of my death is somewhat premature,” Kaczynski said, loosely quoting the American author.

Runoff votes will take place April 21 in cases in the cases mayoral candidates did not win at least 50% of the vote.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski will avoid a runoff after winning nearly 60% of the vote, according to the exit poll. Another Tusk ally, the mayor of Gdansk, also won outright.

Tusk called Trzaskowski the “hero” of the evening but acknowledged that conservative regions that favor his opponents appeared more mobilized. He said he believed some of his usual supporters might not have voted due to the good weather, with Sunday being an exceptionally warm and sunny day.

Several other parties trailed the two main groups, including the Third Way coalition with a projected 13.5%, the Left with 6.8% and and the radical right-wing Confederation party with 7.5%.

The Third Way and the Left belong to Tusk’s coalition at the national level. Together they won the fall national election. The result spelled the end of eight years of rule by Law and Justice, which was accused by the European Union of violating democratic standards with changes to the judicial system and public media.

Tusk won on promises to reverse many of those changes and is trying to implement that program, but it isn’t easy. For example, a promise to liberalize the strict abortion law is being hampered by conservatives in Tusk’s own coalition.

Politics

Associated Press

Victims of Montana asbestos pollution that killed hundreds take Warren Buffett’s railroad to court

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — Paul Resch remembers playing baseball as a kid on a field constructed from asbestos-tainted vermiculite, mere yards from railroad tracks where trains kicked up clouds of dust as they hauled the contaminated material from a mountaintop mine through the northwestern Montana town of Libby. He liked to sneak into vermiculite-filled storage […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspended Orlando commissioner ordered to stay away from woman she’s accused of defrauding

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge on Friday permanently ordered an Orlando city commissioner to stop interacting with a 96-year-old constituent that she is legally accused of defrauding. Circuit Judge Heather Higbee ordered the injunction in a civil case against Regina Hill, who was indicted last month on charges of elderly exploitation, identity fraud and […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Senate candidates in New Mexico tout fundraising tallies in 2-way race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Campaign fundraising is off to a quick start in the contest between incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and lone Republican contender Nella Domenici, according to tallies announced Friday by the New Mexico candidates. Domenici’s campaign said it raised more than $1.25 million between January and the end of March. That […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés; White House national security spokesman John Kirby. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by Premier League soccer. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Kirby; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.; Rachel Goldberg, whose son […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Man convicted in decadeslong identity theft that led to his victim being jailed

William Woods was homeless and living in Los Angeles when he learned that someone was racking up debt using his name. But when he reported his concerns to the branch manager of a bank, he wound up spending nearly two years locked up, accused of identity theft himself. As he continued to insist he was […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

An appeals court blocks a debt relief plan for students who say they were misled by colleges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Biden administration plan to provide student debt relief for people who say they were victims of misleading information by trade schools or colleges is “almost certainly unlawful” a federal appeals court said in a ruling blocking enforcement of the policy against a group of privately owned Texas institutions. The 5th […]

2 days ago

Exit poll: Conservative opposition leads Prime Minister Tusk’s party in Poland’s local elections