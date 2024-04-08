Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off of the roof of a 6-story bar

Apr 8, 2024, 7:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville.

Wallen, 30, was booked into jail early Monday on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

The charges stem from a chair being thrown from the rooftop of Chief’s bar and landing on Broadway near two police officers.

An arrest affidavit says the chair landed about three feet from officers, who talked talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it.

Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest late Sunday and said the singer was cooperating fully with authorities. He was released from custody, and has a court date scheduled May 3.

National News

solar eclipse...

Associated Press

Huge crowds await a total solar eclipse in North America. Clouds may spoil the view

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Millions of spectators along a narrow corridor stretching from Mexico to the U.S. to Canada eagerly awaited Monday’s celestial sensation — a total eclipse of the sun — even as forecasters called for clouds. The best weather was expected at the tail end of the eclipse in Vermont, New Hampshire and […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey officials drop appeal of judge’s order to redraw Democratic primary ballot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New Jersey county clerks have withdrawn their appeals to a federal court ruling requiring them to redraw primary election ballots that some argued favored candidates backed by the state’s Democratic Party. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals based in Philadelphia dismissed the appeals on Friday in response to the clerks’ action. U.S. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former gas station chain owner gets Trump endorsement in Wisconsin congressional race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former owner of a northeastern Wisconsin dinosaur-themed gas station chain was expected to announce a run for Congress in a heavily Republican district on Monday after receiving the endorsement of Donald Trump over the weekend. Tony Wied, who owned six Dino Stop gas stations and convenience stores, was expected to […]

3 hours ago

Southwest Airlines boeing...

Associated Press

An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines plane rips off, forcing the flight to return to Denver

A Southwest Airlines jet, a Boeing 737, returned to Denver Sunday morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail time, sentenced to counseling for assaulting ex-girlfriend

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors has been ordered to complete a year-long counseling program but avoided jail time Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising star’s career. The 34-year-old star of “Creed III” and other films had faced up to a year behind bars after he was […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion and declares ‘There is a date’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, declaring: “There is a date.” Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel must send ground forces into Rafah, saying it is Hamas’ last stronghold in Gaza. But the international community, including the U.S., opposes the operation, saying […]

8 hours ago

Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off of the roof of a 6-story bar