Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

3 dead, including shooter, after shooting inside Las Vegas law office, police say

Apr 8, 2024, 12:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A shooting Monday inside a law office in the affluent Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas left three people dead, including the shooter, police said.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference that investigators believe the shooter killed himself.

“I want to make sure our community understands there is no further threat,” he said.

McMahill said the victims were a man and a woman. The names of the dead have not been released.

According to McMahill, the shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. at a law office on the fifth floor of a mid-rise office building in the masterplanned community. He did not say if the shooter knew the victims or whether the victims were employees of the law office.

The sheriff said police officers were still working to clear the building and evacuate the people sheltered inside, while investigators were searching the shooter’s vehicle in the office building’s parking garage.

Summerlin spans roughly 13 miles (21 kilometers) along the city’s western edge, about 30 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip.

National News

Associated Press

Terry Tang named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times after leading newsroom on interim basis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Tang, who has been leading the Los Angeles Times newsroom since January on an interim basis, on Monday was formally named executive editor. She is the first woman to hold the post in the newspaper’s 142-year history. Since being tapped for the interim role, Tang moved to reorganize the newsroom, […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maryland governor and members of Congress to meet to discuss support for rebuilding collapsed bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday he plans to meet with members of Congress this week to discuss support for rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which has blocked the main shipping channel at Baltimore’s port for nearly two weeks. “I’m going to be spending part of this week with […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennessee lawmakers seek to require parental permission before children join social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Senate on Monday unanimously signed off on legislation requiring minors to have parental consent to create social media accounts. The bill is similar to pushes currently being made across the United States as concern grows over young people’s internet usage. Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Utah have all passed measures […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

A Detroit-area officer who assaulted a Black man after an arrest pleads guilty

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer who punched a young Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground pleaded guilty Monday to a federal civil rights violation. Matthew Rodriguez acknowledged using “unreasonable force” against the 19-year-old man while processing him in the fingerprint room at the Warren jail […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Former Atlanta chief financial officer pleads guilty to stealing money from city for trips and guns

ATLANTA (AP) — The former chief financial officer for Atlanta pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing money from the city for personal travel and guns and trying to cheat the federal government on his income taxes. Jim Beard, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of federal program theft and one count of tax obstruction in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pre-med student stabbed mother on visit home from college, charged with murder, sheriff says

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — A University of Florida pre-med student who is charged with murder in the weekend stabbing death of his mother at her home had no history of mental illness or substance abuse, a sheriff said Monday. Emmanuel “Manny” Espinoza stabbed his mother, Elvia, more than 70 times on Saturday after she opened […]

2 hours ago

3 dead, including shooter, after shooting inside Las Vegas law office, police say