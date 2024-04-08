Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A Detroit-area officer who assaulted a Black man after an arrest pleads guilty

Apr 8, 2024, 3:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer who punched a young Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground pleaded guilty Monday to a federal civil rights violation.

Matthew Rodriguez acknowledged using “unreasonable force” against the 19-year-old man while processing him in the fingerprint room at the Warren jail in June. He also admitted that he made false statements about the incident.

Jaquwan Smith “was not physically resisting arrest or attempting to escape,” Rodriguez’ plea agreement states.

Rodriguez was fired by the Warren police department, which released video of the incident in the summer. William Dwyer, who was police commissioner at the time, said, “This is not what we do.”

Rodriguez’s “actions in this case were shocking and flagrantly violate the standards of conduct we expect of all sworn law enforcement officers,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Monday.

He will return to court for his sentence Aug. 20. The maximum sentence is 10 years in prison.

National News

Associated Press

Terry Tang named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times after leading newsroom on interim basis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Tang, who has been leading the Los Angeles Times newsroom since January on an interim basis, on Monday was formally named executive editor. She is the first woman to hold the post in the newspaper’s 142-year history. Since being tapped for the interim role, Tang moved to reorganize the newsroom, […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maryland governor and members of Congress to meet to discuss support for rebuilding collapsed bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday he plans to meet with members of Congress this week to discuss support for rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which has blocked the main shipping channel at Baltimore’s port for nearly two weeks. “I’m going to be spending part of this week with […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennessee lawmakers seek to require parental permission before children join social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Senate on Monday unanimously signed off on legislation requiring minors to have parental consent to create social media accounts. The bill is similar to pushes currently being made across the United States as concern grows over young people’s internet usage. Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Utah have all passed measures […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former Atlanta chief financial officer pleads guilty to stealing money from city for trips and guns

ATLANTA (AP) — The former chief financial officer for Atlanta pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing money from the city for personal travel and guns and trying to cheat the federal government on his income taxes. Jim Beard, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of federal program theft and one count of tax obstruction in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pre-med student stabbed mother on visit home from college, charged with murder, sheriff says

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — A University of Florida pre-med student who is charged with murder in the weekend stabbing death of his mother at her home had no history of mental illness or substance abuse, a sheriff said Monday. Emmanuel “Manny” Espinoza stabbed his mother, Elvia, more than 70 times on Saturday after she opened […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Detroit-area landlord to pay $190K to settle claims of sexual harassment against women

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit landlord has agreed to pay $190,000 to settle allegations of sexual harassment against women who lived in his buildings or were prospective tenants, the federal government said Monday. The U.S. Justice Department intervened on behalf of the women and filed a lawsuit a year ago. “No one […]

2 hours ago

A Detroit-area officer who assaulted a Black man after an arrest pleads guilty