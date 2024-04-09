Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Person comes forward to claim $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot in Oregon

Apr 8, 2024, 5:42 PM | Updated: 7:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A person with a ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday’s $1.3 billion jackpot came forward Monday to claim the prize, Oregon officials said.

The lottery ticket was purchased at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in the northeast part of the city, Oregon Lottery said in a statement.

Oregon Lottery is working with the person in a process that involves security measures and vetting that will take time before a winner is announced.

“This is an unprecedented jackpot win for Oregon Lottery,” Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells said in the statement. “We’re taking every precaution to verify the winner before awarding the prize money.”

The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million if the winner chooses to take a lump sum rather than an annuity paid over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual installments. The prize is subject to federal taxes and state taxes in Oregon.

The prize was the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history and the eighth largest among U.S. jackpot games, according to the Oregon Lottery.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot won was $2.04 billion in California in 2022.

“Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn that one of our 104 Oregon stores sold the $1.3 billion dollar Powerball ticket,” Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky said in the statement.

Outside the store Monday evening, Mimi Musser, of Beaverton, said she buys lottery tickets almost daily and wanted to stop by the store that sold the winning lottery ticket.

“I’m just so happy that finally Oregon won the big jackpot because it’s always on the East Coast,” Musser said. “Now that Oregon won it … there’s more hope for Oregon. Maybe we’ll win it again.”

National News

Associated Press

Police seek connections between death of infant on Los Angeles area freeway and 2 deaths elsewhere

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were investigating any connections between the deaths of an infant girl found Monday on the shoulder of a busy Los Angeles area freeway, a man discovered slain at a suburban apartment complex and a woman killed in a solo car crash near a beach. The series of events began when […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tesla settles lawsuit over man’s death in a crash involving its semi-autonomous driving software

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tesla has settled lawsuit brought by the family of a Silicon Valley engineer who died in a crash while relying on the company’s semi-autonomous driving software. The size of the settlement was not disclosed in court documents filed Monday, just a day before the trial stemming from the 2018 crash […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Terry Tang named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times after leading newsroom on interim basis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Tang, who has been leading the Los Angeles Times newsroom since January on an interim basis, on Monday was formally named executive editor. She is the first woman to hold the post in the newspaper’s 142-year history. Since being tapped for the interim role, Tang moved to reorganize the newsroom, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Maryland governor and members of Congress to meet to discuss support for rebuilding collapsed bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday he plans to meet with members of Congress this week to discuss support for rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which has blocked the main shipping channel at Baltimore’s port for nearly two weeks. “I’m going to be spending part of this week with […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee lawmakers seek to require parental permission before children join social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Senate on Monday unanimously signed off on legislation requiring minors to have parental consent to create social media accounts. The bill is similar to pushes currently being made across the United States as concern grows over young people’s internet usage. Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Utah have all passed measures […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

A Detroit-area officer who assaulted a Black man after an arrest pleads guilty

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer who punched a young Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground pleaded guilty Monday to a federal civil rights violation. Matthew Rodriguez acknowledged using “unreasonable force” against the 19-year-old man while processing him in the fingerprint room at the Warren jail […]

5 hours ago

Person comes forward to claim $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot in Oregon