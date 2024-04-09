Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police seek connections between death of infant on Los Angeles area freeway and 2 deaths elsewhere

Apr 8, 2024, 6:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were investigating any connections between the deaths of an infant girl found Monday on the shoulder of a busy Los Angeles area freeway, a man discovered slain at a suburban apartment complex and a woman killed in a solo car crash near a beach.

The series of events began when officers came upon the infant and a 9-year-old girl on the side of Interstate 405 in Culver City east of downtown Los Angeles around 4:30 a.m. The infant, believed to be about 6 months old, had suffered unspecified trauma and died at the scene, said California Highway Patrol Officer Frank Salas. The older girl was hospitalized with moderate injuries, he said.

A 911 caller told authorities that a black sedan was seen in the area where the girls were found, Salas said, though it was not clear if the children came from that car.

Next, Los Angeles police responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to an apartment in the Woodland Hills neighborhood following a report of an unresponsive man in his 30s. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Later, authorities said they were investigating the solo crash of a black sedan around 5 a.m. in Redondo Beach, south of Los Angeles, that killed the woman behind the wheel.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that its detectives were “working with the California Highway Patrol on the incident involving the two children and believe it is connected to the … homicide scene” at the apartment complex.

They were also working with the Redondo Beach Police Department to determine if the car crash was connected to those two deaths, LA Police said on the social platform X.

Anyone with information was urged to call the highway patrol or Los Angeles police.

National News

Associated Press

Person comes forward to claim $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A person with a ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday’s $1.3 billion jackpot came forward Monday to claim the prize, Oregon officials said. The lottery ticket was purchased at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in the northeast part of the city, Oregon Lottery said in a statement. Oregon Lottery […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tesla settles lawsuit over man’s death in a crash involving its semi-autonomous driving software

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tesla has settled lawsuit brought by the family of a Silicon Valley engineer who died in a crash while relying on the company’s semi-autonomous driving software. The size of the settlement was not disclosed in court documents filed Monday, just a day before the trial stemming from the 2018 crash […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Terry Tang named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times after leading newsroom on interim basis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Tang, who has been leading the Los Angeles Times newsroom since January on an interim basis, on Monday was formally named executive editor. She is the first woman to hold the post in the newspaper’s 142-year history. Since being tapped for the interim role, Tang moved to reorganize the newsroom, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Maryland governor and members of Congress to meet to discuss support for rebuilding collapsed bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday he plans to meet with members of Congress this week to discuss support for rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which has blocked the main shipping channel at Baltimore’s port for nearly two weeks. “I’m going to be spending part of this week with […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee lawmakers seek to require parental permission before children join social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Senate on Monday unanimously signed off on legislation requiring minors to have parental consent to create social media accounts. The bill is similar to pushes currently being made across the United States as concern grows over young people’s internet usage. Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Utah have all passed measures […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A Detroit-area officer who assaulted a Black man after an arrest pleads guilty

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer who punched a young Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground pleaded guilty Monday to a federal civil rights violation. Matthew Rodriguez acknowledged using “unreasonable force” against the 19-year-old man while processing him in the fingerprint room at the Warren jail […]

4 hours ago

Police seek connections between death of infant on Los Angeles area freeway and 2 deaths elsewhere