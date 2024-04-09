Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A man led police on a car chase, drove off a 100-foot cliff on Long Island and survived

Apr 9, 2024, 8:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (AP) — A driver led police on a 45-minute chase on New York’s Long Island, drove off a 100-foot (30-meter) cliff into Long Island Sound — and survived, police said.

Monday’s car chase started when police in Southold in far eastern Long Island responded to a domestic violence call, Police Chief Martin Flatley told Newsday.

The man drove off and reached speeds of up to 100 mph (161 kph) as he crossed back and forth across eastern Long Island, police said.

The driver turned onto Sound Road in Greenport, heading toward the water, and did not stop, police said.

“Never hits the brakes, never slows down,” Flatley told the newspaper. “Hits an embankment at the end of the street, goes airborne over the bluff, off the beach and into Long Island Sound.”

The car landed in 3 to 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) of water. Officers dived in, pulled the driver out and arrested him, police said.

Flatley said the man complained of pain but had no visible injuries. Charges against him were pending.

National News

Associated Press

How effective is California’s homelessness programs? State hasn’t been tracking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California spent $24 billion to tackle homelessness over a five year period but didn’t consistently track the outcomes or effectiveness of its programs, according to state audit released Tuesday. The report attempts to assess how effective the state and local cities have been spending billions of dollars to address the ongoing […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Arizona can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing nearly all abortions, court says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother’s life is at stake. The case examined whether the state is still subject to a law that predates Arizona’s statehood. The 1864 law provides no exceptions for rape or incest, but […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Idaho teen faces federal terrorism charge. Prosecutors say he planned to attack a church for ISIS

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho teenager is charged with attempting to providing material support to the terrorist group ISIS after prosecutors said he planned to carry out an attack on a Coeur d’Alene church. Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, was arrested Saturday, and the charges were unsealed in in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Mountain goat stuck under Kansas City bridge survives rocky rescue

An escaped mountain goat that somehow got stuck under a Kansas City bridge has survived a rocky rescue effort and now may be reunited with the owners who suspect he was stolen from their farm two months ago. “It’s the story that captured the hearts of Kansas City,” said Tori Fugate, of the KC Pet […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Austin tells Congress Israel is taking steps to boost aid to Gaza as lawmakers question US support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress Tuesday that pressure on Israel to improve humanitarian aid to Gaza appears to be working, but he said more must be done, and it remains to be seen if the improvement will continue. “It clearly had an effect. We have seen changes in behavior, and we […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Truck driver fatally shot in confrontation with police officer in Michigan

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The driver of a semitrailer-truck rammed a police vehicle in southwestern Michigan, crashed it into a home, tried to flee and was fatally shot by an officer, officials said. St. Joseph Township officers responded to a request Monday evening to check on the welfare of the 42-year-old driver from […]

6 hours ago

A man led police on a car chase, drove off a 100-foot cliff on Long Island and survived