Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Arizona can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing nearly all abortions, court says

Apr 9, 2024, 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother’s life is at stake.

The case examined whether the state is still subject to a law that predates Arizona’s statehood. The 1864 law provides no exceptions for rape or incest, but allows abortions if a mother’s life is in danger. The state’s high court ruling reviewed a 2022 decision by the state Court of Appeals that said doctors couldn’t be charged for performing the procedure in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

An older court decision blocked enforcing the 1864 law shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court issued the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to an abortion. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, then state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, persuaded a state judge in Tucson to lift the block on enforcing the 1864 law. Brnovich’s Democratic successor, Attorney General Kris Mayes, had urged the state’s high court to side with the Court of Appeals and hold the 1864 law in abeyance. Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision ending a nationwide right to abortion, most Republican-controlled states have started enforcing new bans or restrictions and most Democrat-dominated ones have sought to protect abortion access.

Currently, 14 states are enforcing bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with limited exceptions. Two states ban the procedure once cardiac activity can be detected, which is about six weeks into pregnancy and often before women realize they’re pregnant.

Nearly every ban has been challenged with a lawsuit. Courts have blocked enforcing some restrictions, including bans throughout pregnancy in Utah and Wyoming.

A proposal pending before the Arizona Legislature that would repeal the 1864 law hasn’t received a committee hearing this year. “Today’s decision to reimpose a law from a time when Arizona wasn’t a state, the Civil War was raging, and women couldn’t even vote will go down in history as a stain on our state,” Mayes said Tuesday.

The justices said the state can start enforcing the law in 14 days.

National News

Associated Press

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over Native youth suicides

Two tribal nations are accusing social media companies of contributing to the disproportionately high rates of suicide among Native American youth. Their lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles county court names Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta Platforms; Snapchat’s Snap Inc.; TikTok parent company ByteDance; and Alphabet, which owns YouTube and Google, as defendants. Virtually […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Postal Service seeking to hike cost of first-class stamp to 73 cents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service signaled plans Tuesday for a rate increase that includes hiking the cost of a first-class stamp from 68 cents to 73 cents, part of an overall 7.8% increase to take effect this summer. The request was made to the Postal Regulatory Commission, which must approve the proposed increase […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Cirque du Soleil’s Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil’s long-running show “The Beatles Love,” a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. The entertainment company on Tuesday announced that the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

How effective is California’s homelessness programs? State hasn’t been tracking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California spent $24 billion to tackle homelessness over a five year period but didn’t consistently track the outcomes or effectiveness of its programs, according to state audit released Tuesday. The report attempts to assess how effective the state and local cities have been spending billions of dollars to address the ongoing […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Idaho teen faces federal terrorism charge. Prosecutors say he planned to attack a church for ISIS

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho teenager is charged with attempting to providing material support to the terrorist group ISIS after prosecutors said he planned to carry out an attack on a Coeur d’Alene church. Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, was arrested Saturday, and the charges were unsealed in in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday. […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

A man led police on a car chase, drove off a 100-foot cliff on Long Island and survived

SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (AP) — A driver led police on a 45-minute chase on New York’s Long Island, drove off a 100-foot (30-meter) cliff into Long Island Sound — and survived, police said. Monday’s car chase started when police in Southold in far eastern Long Island responded to a domestic violence call, Police Chief Martin Flatley […]

6 hours ago

Arizona can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing nearly all abortions, court says