Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Cirque du Soleil’s Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run

Apr 9, 2024, 1:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil’s long-running show “The Beatles Love,” a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run.

The entertainment company on Tuesday announced that the show housed at the Mirage will end on July 7, as part of the iconic hotel-casino’s major renovation plan to rebrand itself into the Hard Rock Las Vegas.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group CEO Stéphane Lefebvre said in a statement that more than 11.5 million people have seen the show, an energetic portrayal of the Beatles’ history and music with aerial stunts and whimsical dance numbers on a colorful, 360-degree stage.

“We are grateful to the creators, cast, crew and all involved in bringing this show to life,” Lefebvre said, “and we know The Beatles LOVE will live on long after the final bow.”

The production premiered in the summer of 2006, with red carpet appearances by both McCartney and Starr, as well as Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, wife of the late Beatle George Harrison. They reunited a year later to celebrate the show’s first anniversary.

According to Cirque, the show was born out of the friendship between Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté and Harrison, the Beatles’ lead guitarist who died in 2001.

Its current cast includes 11 original members from the show’s inception, according to Cirque. The performances feature more than 11,000 costume pieces, including 250 pairs of shoes and 225 wigs. Audiences throughout the show’s run have been showered with 13.5 tons of confetti during the final act, according to Cirque.

“Beatles Love” is one of six Cirque productions on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets for the final shows in July will go on sale in the coming weeks.

National News

Associated Press

How effective is California’s homelessness programs? State hasn’t been tracking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California spent $24 billion to tackle homelessness over a five year period but didn’t consistently track the outcomes or effectiveness of its programs, according to state audit released Tuesday. The report attempts to assess how effective the state and local cities have been spending billions of dollars to address the ongoing […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing nearly all abortions, court says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother’s life is at stake. The case examined whether the state is still subject to a law that predates Arizona’s statehood. The 1864 law provides no exceptions for rape or incest, but […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Idaho teen faces federal terrorism charge. Prosecutors say he planned to attack a church for ISIS

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho teenager is charged with attempting to providing material support to the terrorist group ISIS after prosecutors said he planned to carry out an attack on a Coeur d’Alene church. Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, was arrested Saturday, and the charges were unsealed in in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday. […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

A man led police on a car chase, drove off a 100-foot cliff on Long Island and survived

SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (AP) — A driver led police on a 45-minute chase on New York’s Long Island, drove off a 100-foot (30-meter) cliff into Long Island Sound — and survived, police said. Monday’s car chase started when police in Southold in far eastern Long Island responded to a domestic violence call, Police Chief Martin Flatley […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Mountain goat stuck under Kansas City bridge survives rocky rescue

An escaped mountain goat that somehow got stuck under a Kansas City bridge has survived a rocky rescue effort and now may be reunited with the owners who suspect he was stolen from their farm two months ago. “It’s the story that captured the hearts of Kansas City,” said Tori Fugate, of the KC Pet […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Austin tells Congress Israel is taking steps to boost aid to Gaza as lawmakers question US support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress Tuesday that pressure on Israel to improve humanitarian aid to Gaza appears to be working, but he said more must be done, and it remains to be seen if the improvement will continue. “It clearly had an effect. We have seen changes in behavior, and we […]

6 hours ago

Cirque du Soleil’s Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run