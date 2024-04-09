Tacoma officers didn’t hesitate to wade into Wapato Lake to save a juvenile who was drowning on Monday.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) released a bodycam video of the rescue via X on Tuesday.

At 2:11 PM yesterday, officers rushed to 7000 S Ainsworth after receiving a distress call about a juvenile struggling to stay afloat in Wapato Lake.

Officers from a nearby parking lot ran to the scene and saw the juvenile in the water twenty to thirty feet from the shoreline. pic.twitter.com/m3WHVmxzA6 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) April 9, 2024

In the video, you can hear sirens and people screaming for police to save the person in the water. The officers then wade into the lake in full police gear, getting up to their necks. You can see the camera going in and out of the water as officers swim to the person.

One officer then dives under the water to get the juvenile and pushes them toward the other officer.

TPD stated, “working together, they safely brought the juvenile ashore.” Other officers then provided medical aid until Tacoma Fire arrived.

Why the person was in the lake is still unclear, according to TPD.

However, the juvenile was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

