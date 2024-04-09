Close
New video gives up close look of Tacoma officers rescuing drowning person

Apr 9, 2024, 3:02 PM | Updated: 3:13 pm

New bodycam video shows Tacoma officers rescue a person who was drowning in Wapato Lake. (Image courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Tacoma officers didn’t hesitate to wade into Wapato Lake to save a juvenile who was drowning on Monday.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) released a bodycam video of the rescue via X on Tuesday.

In the video, you can hear sirens and people screaming for police to save the person in the water. The officers then wade into the lake in full police gear, getting up to their necks. You can see the camera going in and out of the water as officers swim to the person.

One officer then dives under the water to get the juvenile and pushes them toward the other officer.

Ferry captain: Training, expertise led to successful rescue operation

TPD stated, “working together, they safely brought the juvenile ashore.” Other officers then provided medical aid until Tacoma Fire arrived.

Why the person was in the lake is still unclear, according to TPD.

However, the juvenile was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

