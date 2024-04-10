Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far while defending the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Apr 10, 2024, 9:36 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump said Wednesday that an Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions goes too far and called on Arizona lawmakers to change it, while also defending the overturning of Roe v. Wade that cleared states to ban the procedure.

“It’ll be straightened out and as you know, it’s all about states’ rights,” the former president told supporters and journalists after landing in Atlanta for a fundraiser. “It’ll be straightened out, and I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going to bring it back into reason and that’ll be taken care of, I think, very quickly.”

Though Trump has waffled on whether he supports abortion rights, he appointed three of the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a federally guaranteed right to abortion. Now facing growing political backlash as Democrats notch victories around the nation by campaigning on abortion rights, Trump increasingly has been put on the defensive and urged Republicans to avoid supporting bans that are unpopular with many Americans.

Trump was asked Wednesday whether he would sign a national abortion ban if elected president again. According to video taken of his news conference, he shook his head in response and said “No.”

Trump issued a video statement earlier this week declining to endorse a national abortion ban and saying he believes limits should be left to the states. His statement angered some religious conservatives and energized allies of President Joe Biden who see abortion rights as one of Trump’s weaknesses.

Biden was asked at a Rose Garden news conference for his message to Arizona voters after the state Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday cleared the way for the enforcement of an 1864 law that bans abortion at all stages of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest and allows abortions only if the mother’s life is in jeopardy.

“Elect me,” the president said. “I’m in the 20th century … the 21st century. Not back then.”

The court’s decision drastically altered Arizona’s legal landscape for terminating pregnancies. The court suggested doctors can be prosecuted under the Civil War-era law, though the opinion written by the court’s majority did not say that.

Trump maintains he is proud that the three Supreme Court justices he nominated voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying states will have different restrictions. He supports three exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk.

In a stop at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta, Trump was asked whether doctors should be punished for performing abortions, and he said he would let that be up to the states.

Biden’s campaign spokesman, Michael Tyler, said Trump “owns the suffering and chaos happening right now, including in Arizona, because he proudly overturned Roe” and has a track record of “banning abortion every chance he gets.”

Trump also spoke about a Florida law that bans abortions after six weeks, saying that “is probably maybe going to change also.” Last week, the state Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and the ruling also clears the way for the state to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“For 52 years, people have wanted to end Roe v. Wade, to get it back to the states. We did that. It was an incredible thing, an incredible achievement,” he said. “Now the states have it, and the states are putting out what they want. It’s the will of the people. So Florida is probably going to change.”

Trump ignored questions about how he plans to vote himself on Florida’s pending state constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion access as a right of his home state’s residents. He did not elaborate on what he thinks the level of restrictions and access should be in Arizona or any other state.

National News

Associated Press

Experts say Wisconsin woman who at 12 nearly killed girl isn’t ready to leave psychiatric center

Two psychologists testified Wednesday that a Wisconsin woman who at age 12 stabbed a sixth-grade classmate nearly to death to please the online horror character Slender Man should not be released yet from a psychiatric hospital. Morgan Geyser, now 21, wants to leave Winnebago Mental Health Institute with conditions. But one psychologist said the case […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nashville school shooting families accuse senator of using bill to get his way in records lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Family members representing the six people killed in a Nashville school shooting last year have filed an ethics complaint against a Tennessee state senator, arguing he is being self-serving by both suing for the release of the shooter’s writings and filing legislation to prevent third parties like them from intervening in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Agency probes Philadelphia fatal crash involving Ford that may have been running on automated system

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a March crash near Philadelphia that killed two people and involved a Ford electric vehicle that may have been operating on a partially automated driving system. A Mustang Mach E sport utility vehicle hit two stationary passenger cars on Interstate 95 at 3:19 a.m. March […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey officials say they are probing hate crime after Islamic center is vandalized at Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — An Islamic center at New Jersey’s Rutgers University was vandalized on the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, according to authorities who said they are investigating it as a hate crime. A building at the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University had its windows shattered, artwork smashed, TVs and printers broken […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

At least two shot when gunfire erupts at Philadelphia Eid event, official tells AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least two people have been shot at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting or how many […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma attorney general sues natural gas companies over price spikes during 2021 winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed lawsuits on Wednesday against two Texas-based natural gas companies over their role in soaring gas prices during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. The lawsuits, the first by the state against natural gas operators over profits reaped during the storm, were filed in Osage County, […]

3 hours ago

Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far while defending the overturning of Roe v. Wade