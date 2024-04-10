(Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic on X)

A rollover vehicle accident late Wednesday morning has caused significant backups and delays on Interstate 5 (I-5) north in Federal Way.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 2:25 p.m. Wednesday the three right lanes remain blocked on I-5 north near 272nd Street in Federal Way. The agency added that tow trucks are at the scene and the vehicles involved in the incident have been turned upright, but crews are still working to clean up the scene.

Backups that were six miles earlier have reached 7 1/2 miles, WSDOT added in its last update.

Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated on X that a military vehicle was on it’s side. He added that were no serious injuries in the accident, but confirmed multiple lanes on I-5 north were blocked.

In a later X post, Johnson posted two photos from the scene of the incident, confirming the vehicle rollover.

In his post, Johnson added this “will take some time to clean up.”

WSDOT first posted on X about the vehicle incident at 11:35 a.m. Thursday. Five minutes later, at 11:40 a.m., the state agency published another X post with the first video from the scene on I-5 north. WSDOT has provided multiple updates since then.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

