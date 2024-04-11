Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Posthumous memoir by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be published Oct. 22

Apr 11, 2024, 6:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir Alexei Navalny began working on in 2020 will be published this fall. “Patriot,” which publisher Alfred A. Knopf is calling the late Russian opposition leader’s “final letter to the world,” will come out Oct. 22.

Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a statement released Thursday by the publisher, “This book is a testament not only to Alexei’s life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship—a fight he gave everything for, including his life. Through its pages, readers will come to know the man I loved deeply—a man of profound integrity and unyielding courage. Sharing his story will not only honor his memory but also inspire others to stand up for what is right and to never lose sight of the values that truly matter.”

Navalny, 47, died in February while serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges that he condemned as politically motivated. He was jailed after returning from Germany in January 2021, and died in a remote penal colony above the Arctic Circle.

According to Knopf, Navalny began working on the book in Germany, and continued writing it in Russia, both in and out of prison.

“In vivid, page-turning detail, including never-before-seen correspondence from prison, Navalny recounts, among other things, his political career, the many attempts on his life, and the lives of the people closest to him, and the relentless campaign he and his team waged against an increasingly dictatorial regime,” Knopf’s announcement reads in part.

“Written with the passion, wit, candor, and bravery for which he was justly acclaimed, ‘Patriot’ is Navalny’s final letter to the world: a moving account of his last years spent in the most brutal prison on earth; a reminder of why the principles of individual freedom matter so deeply; and a rousing call to continue the work for which he sacrificed his life.”

National News

Associated Press

The Latest | Israeli strike kills 3 sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to Israel’s army and the militant group’s official media, with Haniyeh accusing Israel of acting in “the spirit of revenge and murder.” The Israeli military confirmed it carried out the attack Wednesday, saying the men conducted militant activity in central Gaza, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

A mission of mercy, then a fatal strike: How an aid convoy in Gaza became Israel’s target

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — It was hours after sundown when the eight aid trucks drove from the makeshift jetty, cobbled together from tons of wreckage left across Gaza by months of war. The trucks were escorted by three vehicles carrying aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, the relief organization that had […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Forever chemicals’ are found in water sources around New Mexico, studies find

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — So-called forever chemicals have been found in water sources across New Mexico, according to recent studies by the U.S. Geological Survey and state environment officials. The federal agency detailed the findings Wednesday, the same day the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced its first-ever limits for several common types of PFAS, or […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man gets 7½ years for 2022 firebombing of Wisconsin anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in prison after pleading guilty to firebombing the office of an anti-abortion group two years ago. Hridindu Roychowdhury, 29, of Madison, also will serve three years on supervised release under the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge William Conley and was […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Experts say Wisconsin woman who at 12 nearly killed girl isn’t ready to leave psychiatric center

Two psychologists testified Wednesday that a Wisconsin woman who at age 12 stabbed a sixth-grade classmate nearly to death to please the online horror character Slender Man should not be released yet from a psychiatric hospital. Morgan Geyser, now 21, wants to leave Winnebago Mental Health Institute with conditions. But one psychologist said the case […]

16 hours ago

Posthumous memoir by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be published Oct. 22