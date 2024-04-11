Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice says she won’t run again, setting up fight for control

Apr 11, 2024, 9:17 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced Thursday that she will not seek another term, setting up a high-stakes fight for control of the battleground state’s highest court.

Bradley, who is part of the court’s 4-3 liberal majority, said she felt confident she could win a fourth 10-year term but that it was time to “pass the torch.” Her term will end July 31, 2025.

“My decision has not come lightly,” she said in a statement. “It is made after careful consideration and reflection.”

Liberals hold a majority thanks to Janet Protasiewicz’s victory in 2023 over former Justice Dan Kelly. Since then, the court has made several key rulings, including a December decision overturning Republican-drawn maps of the state’s legislative districts.

Bradley’s departure means there will almost surely be another intense contest to determine control of the court.

National News

Image: O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lov...

Associated Press

O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder in ‘trial of the century,’ dies at 76

O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his ex-wife and her friend has died at 76.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Posthumous memoir by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be published Oct. 22

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir Alexei Navalny began working on in 2020 will be published this fall. “Patriot,” which publisher Alfred A. Knopf is calling the late Russian opposition leader’s “final letter to the world,” will come out Oct. 22. Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a statement released Thursday by the publisher, “This […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest |Israel acted in ‘spirit of revenge’ when it killed 3 sons in strike, Hamas leader says

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to Israel’s army and the militant group’s official media, with Haniyeh accusing Israel of acting in “the spirit of revenge and murder.” The Israeli military confirmed it carried out the attack Wednesday, saying the men conducted militant activity in central Gaza, […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

A mission of mercy, then a fatal strike: How an aid convoy in Gaza became Israel’s target

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — It was hours after sundown when the eight aid trucks drove from the makeshift jetty, cobbled together from tons of wreckage left across Gaza by months of war. The trucks were escorted by three vehicles carrying aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, the relief organization that had […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Forever chemicals’ are found in water sources around New Mexico, studies find

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — So-called forever chemicals have been found in water sources across New Mexico, according to recent studies by the U.S. Geological Survey and state environment officials. The federal agency detailed the findings Wednesday, the same day the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced its first-ever limits for several common types of PFAS, or […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Man gets 7½ years for 2022 firebombing of Wisconsin anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in prison after pleading guilty to firebombing the office of an anti-abortion group two years ago. Hridindu Roychowdhury, 29, of Madison, also will serve three years on supervised release under the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge William Conley and was […]

17 hours ago

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice says she won’t run again, setting up fight for control