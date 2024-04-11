Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

On eve of Japanese prime minister’s visit to North Carolina, Fujifilm announces more jobs there

Apr 11, 2024, 11:50 AM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hours before the Japanese prime minister’s arrival in North Carolina, a subsidiary of Japan’s Fujifilm Corp. announced Thursday plans to expand further a massive biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in the state, even as the initial phase is not yet complete, promising another 680 jobs.

Gov. Roy Cooper joined a company executive and local government leaders in unveiling an additional $1.2 billion investment in Holly Springs, where Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is building what’s being billed as one of the largest cell culture facilities of its kind in North America. The new jobs are on top of the 725 announced by the subsidiary when the initial $2 billion investment was announced in March 2021.

The first phase of the plant is expected to open next year, with the expansion coming online early in 2028, Lars Petersen, the subsidiary’s president and CEO, told reporters. The batch of jobs announced Thursday will be created starting in 2027 and pay an average minimum wage of nearly $110,000, according to state officials.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a contract manufacturer of drugs and vaccines for other pharmaceutical companies, already has a campus in nearby Research Triangle Park, where it employs hundreds of people.

Cooper said the expansion is the result of the state’s commitment to become the nation’s leader in life sciences, which he says statewide includes over 800 companies employing over 75,000 skilled workers.

“It’s pretty clear that North Carolina has become an advanced manufacturing powerhouse,” Cooper said at the announcement in downtown Raleigh, less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Holly Springs.

The news conference celebrated another capital injection by a Japanese corporate giant into North Carolina as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prepared to arrive in the state late Thursday.

Kishida’s schedule on Friday includes visiting the Greensboro headquarters of Honda Aircraft Co. and where Toyota Motor Corp. is building its first North American electric and hybrid battery plant in Randolph County. Kishida’s U.S. visit already has included addressing a joint session of Congress and attending a White House state dinner.

“This is a state where our ties with Japan are growing, and we want to celebrate the economic, academic and cultural ties,” said Cooper, who will also host a luncheon for the prime minister on Friday at the governor’s mansion.

Fujifilm considered making what became Thursday’s investment in Singapore, as well as near its existing facilities in Denmark and in Ventura County, California, according to a state Commerce Department document.

State officials said the company could receive potentially more than $72 million in state and local incentives. A state committee earlier Thursday agreed to award nearly $15 million of those incentives through cash payments over 12 years if the company meets job retention and investment thresholds. The company also received an incentive package in 2021.

The new investment in Holly Springs, which will include additional bioreactors, will meet the growing demand for biological medicines, benefitting oncology, immunology and pandemic preparedness, Petersen said. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies worked with Novavax to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

National News

Associated Press

‘Ghost gun’ makers agree to halt sales in Philadelphia in settlement with the city

Two gun parts manufacturers have agreed to halt sales of their products in Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania, city officials said Thursday, announcing a settlement of their lawsuit against the companies. Philadelphia filed suit against Polymer80 and JSD Supply in July, accusing the manufacturers of perpetuating gun violence in the city by manufacturing and selling […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-NBA player scores victory with Kentucky bill to expand coverage for stuttering treatment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former basketball star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored a victory Thursday as a leading advocate for a new Kentucky law that will expand insurance coverage for people seeking treatment for stuttering. Kidd-Gilchrist, who played on a national championship team at the University of Kentucky and spent several years playing in the NBA, opened […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

School grants, student pronouns and library books among the big bills of Idaho legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers spent much of an unexpectedly long and sometimes contentious legislative session focusing on bills targeting LGBTQ+ residents by limiting health care and reading materials and installing protections for teachers who don’t use the pronouns transgender students use. They also passed a bill that allows the state to spend $2 […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police say fentanyl killed 8-year-old Kentucky boy, not an allergic reaction to strawberries

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An 8-year-old Kentucky boy died of a fentanyl overdose last month, not from eating a batch of strawberries, authorities said this week. The family had told police they believed the boy had an allergic reaction and took him to a hospital with a rash. Police in the city of Madisonville charged […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice says she won’t run again, setting up fight for control

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced Thursday that she will not seek another term, setting up a high-stakes fight for control of the battleground state’s highest court. Bradley, who is part of the court’s 4-3 liberal majority, said she felt confident she could win a fourth 10-year term but […]

4 hours ago

Image: O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lov...

Associated Press

O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder in ‘trial of the century,’ dies at 76

O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his ex-wife and her friend has died at 76.

5 hours ago

On eve of Japanese prime minister’s visit to North Carolina, Fujifilm announces more jobs there