Washington man pleads guilty to groping woman on San Diego to Seattle flight

Apr 11, 2024, 5:40 PM | Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 2:38 pm

gen-x generation moving...

An Alaska Airlines flight takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Photo courtesy of Port of Seattle)

(Photo courtesy of Port of Seattle)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man pleaded guilty on Thursday to groping a woman during an Alaska Airlines flight from San Diego to Seattle last year.

Desmond Bostick, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle to assault, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington said in a news release.

While seated in the last row of the plane during the flight on June 20, 2023, Bostick repeatedly touched the thigh of a woman in the middle seat next to him, prosecutors said. He also grabbed her buttocks twice when she stood up to let a passenger in the window seat exit and reenter the row.

Update: Cold War air raid siren remains in private hands

After the plane landed, the woman reported his actions to the flight crew and law enforcement began investigating. Bostick, by that time, had left the airport and prosecutors said his location was unknown.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment in the case last September and Bostick was located and arrested by the FBI on Feb. 9. Bostick admitted as part of the plea agreement that he touched the woman with sexual motivation, prosecutors said.

Attorneys will recommend a 9-month prison term when he is sentenced in July.

 

