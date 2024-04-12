Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Jury convicts former DEA agent of obstruction but fails to reach verdict on Buffalo bribery charges

Apr 12, 2024, 3:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent of obstruction of justice and lying to federal agents. But jurors acquitted Joseph Bongiovanni of a charge that he improperly wiped his DEA cellphone and failed to reach a verdict on a dozen other charges, including allegations the longtime agent pocketed $250,000 in bribes from the Buffalo Mafia.

The mixed verdict followed a week of often-heated deliberations and a seven-week trial that cast a harsh light on the DEA’s supervision of agents amid a string of corruption scandals at the agency.

Bongiovanni is among at least 16 DEA agents brought up on federal charges since 2015, including several serving lengthy prison sentences. Two former DEA supervisors are awaiting sentencing in a separate bribery scandal in Miami involving intelligence leaks to defense attorneys.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Tripi said prosecutors will seek to retry Bongiovanni as soon as possible on the corruption charges that hung the jury, including allegations the agent shielded a sex-trafficking strip club outside Buffalo, New York, and derailed investigations into his childhood friends.

But defense attorney Robert Singer said he would move to dismiss those counts, saying the disagreement among jurors “calls into question whether this prosecution should continue.”

The mixed verdict “showed everybody that the government’s evidence was really not that convincing,” Singer said. “The only thing Mr. Bongiovanni was convicted of was taking a file from the DEA office to his house.”

Prosecutors alleged Bongiovanni provided an “umbrella of protection” to childhood friends who became drug dealers and other suspects with ties to organized crime, opening bogus case files to throw off colleagues, vouching for criminals, revealing the names of confidential informants and keeping tabs on whether trafficker friends were on law enforcement’s radar.

Prosecutors described Bongiovanni’s betrayal as a “little dark secret” fueled by his own financial woes and a misplaced loyalty to the city’s tight-knit Italian American community. At one point, they said, he admonished a DEA colleague to spend less time investigating Italians and more time on Blacks and Hispanics, allegedly using racial slurs for both groups.

“He chose loyalty to criminal friends over duty,” Tripi told jurors in his closing argument. “He enabled serious crimes and serious criminals to thrive under his watchful eye of protection.”

The DEA did not respond to requests for comment on the verdict.

Bongiovanni did not take the stand in his own defense. But his attorneys vehemently denied the charges and said the government failed to prove the veteran DEA agent was on the take. They noted there was no evidence of extravagant spending found when federal authorities raided the agent’s home.

The trial was part of a sprawling sex-trafficking prosecution involving the Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club outside Buffalo. Bongiovanni was childhood friends with the strip club’s indicted owner, Peter Gerace Jr., who authorities say has close ties to both the Buffalo Mafia and the notoriously violent Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Gerace attorney Mark Foti said his client denies wrongdoing and looks forward to confronting the government’s allegations at his own trial.

Prosecutors said Bongiovanni went through financial struggles during his two-decade career that made him vulnerable to taking bribes. They pointed to tens of thousands of dollars of what they said were unexplained cash deposits into Bongiovanni’s bank account.

Singer said Bongiovanni and his wife, Lindsay, lived paycheck to paycheck and relied on credit cards to support their lifestyle, something that wouldn’t be necessary with the influx of cash. “They took loans to pay off loans,” he said.

But Tripi, the prosecutor, said the cash bribes allowed Bongiovanni and his wife to take 22 trips between 2013 and 2018, and to buy and restore a 1960 Buick.

“Once he became a double agent, a sworn law enforcement officer working for the criminals, there was no turning back,” Tripi said.

___

Mustian reported from Natchitoches, Louisiana.

___

Contact AP’s global investigative team at Investigative@ap.org or https://www.ap.org/tips/

National News

Associated Press

Officer who fatally shot Kawaski Trawick 5 years ago won’t be disciplined, police commissioner says

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Kawaski Trawick inside his Bronx apartment five years ago will not face internal discipline, the city’s police commissioner, Edward Caban, announced Friday. In a statement, Caban said the officers, Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis, “acted within the law” in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Dallas doctor convicted of tampering with IV bags linked to co-worker’s death and other emergencies

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas anesthesiologist was convicted Friday for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, which led to the death of a co-worker and caused cardiac emergencies for several patients, federal prosecutors said. A jury convicted Raynaldo Riviera Ortiz Jr., 60, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine governor signs bill restricting paramilitary training in response to neo-Nazi’s plan

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill to restrict paramilitary training in Maine in response to a neo-Nazi who wanted to create a training center for a “blood tribe” was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Friday. The law, which the governor signed without public comment, allows the attorney general to file for […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New York county loses bid to prevent state legal challenge of its ban on female transgender athletes

NEW YORK (AP) — A county outside New York City has lost its bid to block the state from taking legal action against its ban on women’s and girls teams that include female transgender players, state Attorney General Letitia James said Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Nusrat Choudhury dismissed Nassau County’s lawsuit seeking to prevent […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Urgent care worker accused of sexual assaults while claiming falsely to be a nurse in Philly suburbs

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A dozen additional victims have told police they were victimized by a medical assistant who falsely said he was nurse when they sought treatment in recent months at an urgent care facility outside Philadelphia, police said in filing new sexual assault charges. Ramon Garcia, 33, was accused on Thursday of two […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

California man sentenced to 40 years to life for fatal freeway shooting of 6-year-old boy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother’s car on the freeway, prosecutors said. Marcus Eriz, now 27, was sentenced in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana for killing […]

3 hours ago

Jury convicts former DEA agent of obstruction but fails to reach verdict on Buffalo bribery charges