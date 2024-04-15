Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered across the nation Monday, including in the Seattle area, blocking landmarks and highways to bring attention to the war in the Middle East.

Currently, the expressway to Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) Airport is blocked by protesters.

However, tow trucks are now on the scene and are clearing the area.

The SEA Airport garage is offering 30-minute free parking to pick up/drop off passengers, said SEA Airport in an X post.

“Travelers coming to the airport are urged to use alternate routes or take Light Rail and public transit. We will post updates as they’re available,” the airport stated on its X account.

Monday 4/15 3:00 p.m. A demonstration has closed the airport expressway leading to SEA Airport. Travelers coming to the airport are urged to use alternate routes or take Light Rail and public transit. We will post updates as they’re available. pic.twitter.com/eyLT3SKD6B — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) April 15, 2024

However, Alaska Airlines is working to make sure travelers make their flights.

“We are currently communicating with our guests who have flights from SEA this evening about possible short-term delays with their flights,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement to KIRO Newsradio.

Also, at the University of Washington, KIRO Newsradio is following a demonstration outside the link light rail station. Sound Transit said it is not affecting train service.

Other pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S.

In San Francisco, protesters blocked the Golden Gate Bridge and stalled drivers on Interstate 880 in Oakland Monday morning, reported CBS News. The bridge is now open, but CBS said it caused a gridlock for several hours.

According to The Associated Press (AP), several protesters were arrested following the blockade.

Security Analyst Jeff Harp told CBS’s Bay Area TV station he was stuck in the backup. He said the protest was non-violent but people could have been harmed if first responders weren’t able to get through.

“There’s no line of communication. It’s their way or the highway. And now suddenly you’ve got people sitting on the Golden Gate Bridge, unwilling to move, maybe throwing their keys over the bridge, and now what do you do? So it’s not a violent situation but it certainly is a situation where law enforcement has to exercise extreme patience and judgment,” Harp said.

In Chicago, pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals Monday morning, reported The AP.

The AP said protestors linked arms around 7 a.m. and said they were part of an “economic blockade to free Palestine.”

O’Hare warned travelers to take alternate routes and drivers were delayed because of the protests. The AP reported traffic resumed around 9 a.m. as Chicago police arrested dozens of protestors.

According to the Gaza health ministry, the Israeli offensive has killed over 33,700 Palestinians. According to NPR, Israel reported around 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack on October 7.

Recently, Iran launched over 300 missiles directed toward Israel, of which 99% were intercepted, reported The AP. The attack came after an Israeli strike killed two Iranian generals.

On Monday, Israel’s military chief said his country would respond to Iran’s attack but urged Israel not to retaliate to avoid more violence in the Middle East.

Contributing: The Associated Press

