Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Michigan attorney general to announce charges in investigation of former top lawmaker

Apr 16, 2024, 9:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to announce charges Tuesday in an investigation of the former leader of the Michigan House, the attorney general’s office said.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is scheduled to speak to reporters in the state capital at 2 p.m. EDT.

An email from Nessel’s office didn’t indicate who is being charged.

“We were told we would be notified in advance. We have not been notified. He has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Lee Chatfield’s lawyer, Mary Chartier, told The Associated Press.

Chatfield, a Republican who is no longer a state lawmaker, was House speaker in 2019 and 2020 when the GOP controlled the chamber. He has been under investigation s ince his sister-in-law said he sexually assaulted her. Chatfield has denied the allegations and said they had a consensual affair.

Two people who were top aides to Chatfield when he ran the House were charged last year with financial crimes, including embezzlement from nonprofit funds created for political purposes. Rob and Anne Minard have pleaded not guilty.

National News

Associated Press

Man gets 37-year sentence for kidnapping FBI employee in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One of three people convicted of carjacking and kidnapping an FBI employee in South Dakota has been sentenced to 37 years in prison. Juan Alvarez-Sorto, 25, was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Rapid City Journal reported. Alvarez-Sorto and Deyvin Morales, 29, were found guilty in January. Alvarez-Sorto also was […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92

NEW YORK (AP) — Whitey Herzog, the gruff and ingenious Hall of Fame manager who guided the St. Louis Cardinals to three pennants and a World Series title in the 1980s and perfected an intricate, nail-biting strategy known as “Whiteyball,” has died. He was 92. Cardinals spokesman Brian Bartow said Tuesday the team had been […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas fined $100,000 per day for failing to act on foster care abuse allegations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A federal judge is fining Texas $100,000 per day for routinely neglecting to adequately investigate allegations of abuse and neglect raised by children in the state’s struggling foster care system. U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack in Corpus Christi ruled Monday that the Texas Health and Human Services agency has […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court overturns West Virginia transgender sports ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a West Virginia transgender sports ban, finding that the law violates Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. The 2-1 ruling Tuesday from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocks a West Virginia law banning transgender girls from […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Home values rising in Detroit, especially for Black homeowners, study shows

DETROIT (AP) — Home values in Detroit — especially for Black residents — have increased by billions of dollars in the years following the city’s exit from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, according to a study released Tuesday. The University of Michigan Poverty Solutions report says added home value for Black residents increased […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | First wave of jury selection in Trump’s hush money trial enters questioning phase

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump returned Tuesday to a New York courtroom as the jury selection process in his historic hush money trial enters a second day. The former president and presumptive GOP nominee began the day by railing against the trial and complaining about a gag order that bars him from from publicly […]

5 hours ago

Michigan attorney general to announce charges in investigation of former top lawmaker