“The Letter, Season 2: The Ripple Effect”

Full description: On a winter morning in 1982, two young fathers were found shot to death in a van parked outside an upscale Utah restaurant. The killer soon confessed, but his story about what happened – and why he chose violence – would create more pain, conflict, and questions for the families left in the wake of the murders. As the families of Jordan Rasmussen and Buddy Booth struggle to rebuild their lives, they face questions they never anticipated. Does everyone deserve a second chance? Who is forgiveness for? And if you can inherit trauma, can you also inherit forgiveness? Through their stories, we discover even the most personal decisions can unintentionally ripple through lives, through generations, even impacting the lives of people we’ve never met.