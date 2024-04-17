Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Bob Graham, ex-US senator and Florida governor, dies at 87

Apr 16, 2024, 7:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —

Former Florida Sen. Bob Graham, who chaired the Intelligence Committee following the 2001 terrorist attacks and opposed the Iraq invasion, has died. He was 87.

His family announced the death Tuesday in a statement posted on X by his daughter Gwen Graham.

Graham served three terms in the Senate and two terms as Florida’s governor. He made an unsuccessful bid for the 2004 Democratic presidential nomination, emphasizing his opposition to the Iraq invasion.

Graham was among the war’s earliest opponents, saying it diverted America’s focus on the battle against terrorism centered in Afghanistan. He was also critical of President George W. Bush for failing to have an occupation plan in Iraq after the U.S. military threw out Saddam Hussein in 2003.

