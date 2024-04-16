Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Boeing put under Senate scrutiny during back-to-back hearings on aircraft maker’s safety culture

Apr 16, 2024, 4:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Boeing was the subject of dual Senate hearings Wednesday as Congress examined allegations of major safety failures at the embattled aircraft manufacturer, which has been pushed into crisis mode since a door-plug panel blew off a 737 Max jetliner during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

The Senate Commerce Committee heard from members of an expert panel that found serious flaws in Boeing’s safety culture. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the public wants the Federal Aviation Administration and lawmakers to ensure that boarding one of the company’s planes has not become more dangerous.

“Flying commercial remains the safest way to travel, but understandably, recent incidents have left the flying public worried. The perception is things are getting worse,” Cruz said.

In a report issued in February, the expert panel said that despite improvements made after crashes of two Boeing Max jets killed 346 people, Boeing’s approach to safety remains flawed and employees who raise concerns could be subject to pressure and retaliation.

One of the witnesses, MIT aeronautics lecturer Javier de Luis, lost his sister when a Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed in Ethiopia in 2019. De Luis commented on the disconnect between Boeing management’s words about safety and what workers observe on the factory floor.

“They hear, ‘Safety is our number one priority,’” he said. “What they see is that’s only true as long as your production milestones are met, and at that point it’s ‘Push it out the door as fast as you can.’”

In talking to Boeing workers, de Luis said he heard “there was a very real fear of payback and retribution if you held your ground.”

A second Senate hearing Wednesday featured a Boeing engineer who testified that the company is taking shortcuts in assembling 787 Dreamliners that leaves sections of an aircraft’s skin vulnerable to breaking apart.

“They are putting out defective airplanes,” the whistleblower, Sam Salehpour, told members of an investigative subcommittee of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs the subcommittee, and its senior Republican, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, have asked Boeing for troves of documents going back six years. Blumenthal said at the start of the hearing that his panel planned to hold further hearings on the safety of Boeing’s planes and expected Boeing CEO David Calhoun to appear for questioning.

Neither Calhoun nor any Boeing representatives attended Wednesday’s hearings. A Boeing spokesperson said the company is cooperating with the lawmakers’ inquiry and offered to provide documents and briefings.

The company says claims about the Dreamliner’s structural integrity are false. Two Boeing engineering executives said this week that in both design testing and inspections of planes — some of them 12 years old — there were no findings of fatigue or cracking in the composite panels. They suggested that the material, formed from carbon fibers and resin, is nearly impervious to fatigue that is a constant worry with conventional aluminum fuselages.

The Boeing officials also dismissed another of Salehpour’s allegations: that he saw factory workers jumping on sections of fuselage on another one of Boeing’s largest passenger planes, the 777, to make them align.

Ed Pierson, a former Boeing manager who now directs an aviation-safety foundation, told Blumenthal’s subcommittee that Boeing failed to improve safety after the two 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. Pierson also alleged that federal agencies have become lazy in their oversight of the company and ignored problems until the January blowout that left a gaping hole in an Alaska Airlines 787 Max flying above Oregon.

The leaders of the Senate investigations subcommittee have also requested FAA documents about its oversight of Boeing.

Calhoun, the CEO who will step down at the end of the year, has said many times that Boeing is taking steps to improve its manufacturing quality and safety culture. He called the Alaska Airlines incident a “watershed moment” from which a better Boeing will emerge.

There is plenty of skepticism about comments like that.

“We need to look at what Boeing does, not just what it says it’s doing,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, said before Wednesday’s hearing.

National News

Associated Press

Lab chief faces sentencing in Michigan 12 years after fatal US meningitis outbreak

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Days after a routine injection to ease back pain, Donna Kruzich and a friend drove across the border to Canada in 2012 to see end-of-summer theater in Stratford, Ontario. The 78-year-old Michigan woman suddenly became ill and returned home. By early October, she was dead. “Most of the time she could […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police confirm Missouri officer fired fatal shot that killed man who allegedly shot another man

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A Ferguson, Missouri, police officer fired the fatal shot that killed at man at a gas station in the St. Louis suburb, police said Wednesday. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a convenience store. Police said 26-year-old Detarius Haynes and 18-year-old Joshua Campbell were in a vehicle that […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Senator’s son pleads not guilty to charges from crash that killed North Dakota sheriff’s deputy

WASHBURN, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to homicide and other charges in connection with a Dec. 6 crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy. Ian Cramer, 43, waived his preliminary hearing and entered his not guilty plea to felony charges of homicide while fleeing […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Alabama lawmakers advance bills to ensure Joe Biden is on the state’s ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers advanced legislation Wednesday to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the state’s November ballot, mirroring accommodations made four years ago for then-President Donald Trump. Legislative committees in the Alabama House of Representatives and Senate approved identical bills that would push back the state’s certification deadline from 82 days […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Minnesota toddler dies after fall from South Dakota hotel window

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota toddler who fell from a South Dakota hotel’s third-floor window has died. Kathryn and Alex Hein of Lakefield, Minnesota, wrote in a Facebook post that their year-old son, Madden, died Monday, two days after falling at Club House Hotel & Suites in Sioux Falls. “It is with heavy […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Officer shot before returning fire and killing driver in Albany, New York, police chief says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer in Albany, New York, was “ambushed” by a driver following an attempted traffic stop early Wednesday and was shot in the leg before returning fire, killing the man, the city’s police chief said. The officer was hospitalized at Albany Medical Center and was alert and conscious, Police Chief […]

6 hours ago

Boeing put under Senate scrutiny during back-to-back hearings on aircraft maker’s safety culture