A man suspected of committing crimes against children was killed by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) inside the DoubleTree Hotel in Tukwila Wednesday afternoon.

SPD said the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce was conducting an operation inside the hotel when gunfire broke out.

According to Seattle Deputy Chief Eric Barden, officers were trying to arrest a man suspected of committing crimes against children when he took out a gun.

More crime: Teen turns himself in after deadly Renton shooting

Barden said one officer was grazed by a bullet, but not seriously hurt. Officers fired and the man died at the scene.

“When the officers were attempting to arrest him, officers went hands-on, a struggle ensued, two officers fired rounds and hit the suspect,” Barden explained.

Some hotel guests told KIRO 7 they heard the shots and ran for their lives.

The Force Investigation Tema is investigating the shooting per SPD protocol.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.