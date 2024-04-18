Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A lab chief’s sentencing for meningitis deaths is postponed, extending grief of victims’ families

Apr 18, 2024, 10:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Thursday suddenly postponed the sentencing of a man at the center of a fatal meningitis outbreak that hit multiple states, dismaying people who were poised to speak about their grief 12 years after the tragedy.

The judge who took a no-contest plea from Barry Cadden retired in March. But the defense attorney and the prosecutor said they still expected Michael Hatty would return to impose a minimum 10-year prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

Instead, Judge Matthew McGivney inherited the case. He postponed the sentencing until May 10 to clear up the confusion, upsetting many people who were ready to give statements.

A woman cried outside the Livingston County courtroom, 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Peggy Nuerenberg, whose 88-year-old mother, Mary Plettl, died after getting a tainted steroid injection for pain, said she was “absolutely blindsided.”

“How things developed today were disrespectful to the victims who worked hard to prepare statements on behalf of their loved one,” Nuerenberg told The Associated Press.

Another knotty issue: McGivney’s wife works for the state attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting Cadden.

“I’m not inclined to disqualify myself,” the judge said.

Michigan is the only state to prosecute Cadden for deaths related to mold-tainted steroids created at New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Massachusetts, and shipped to pain clinics around the country.

More than 700 people in 20 states were sickened with meningitis or other debilitating illnesses and at least 64 died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cadden and a key employee at the lab, Glenn Chin, were charged with second-degree murder for 11 of Michigan’s 19 deaths. Cadden recently chose to plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors have agreed to a minimum sentence of 10 years of prison. But they also agreed to let the sentence run at the same time as Cadden’s current 14 1/2-year prison term for federal crimes related to the scandal.

That means he is unlikely to face additional time in custody for the Michigan deaths.

“It’s a joke,” said Gene Keyes, whose 79-year-old mother, Sally Roe, died in 2012. “The attorney general said most of the families agreed to it to put this matter behind us. I was one who wanted to go to trial. He’s not going to serve any more time and that’s wrong.”

Keyes said Cadden put “greed over people.”

Compounding pharmacies make versions of medications that often aren’t available through larger drugmakers. But Cadden’s lab was a mess, investigators said, leading to the growth of mold in the manufacturing process.

Chin has not reached a similar plea deal, court filings show, and his trial on 11 second-degree murder charges is pending. Separately, he is serving a 10 1/2-year federal sentence.

Ken Borton survived the tainted steroids but still has chronic problems. Twelve years later, he walks with a cane, stutters with his speech and said he “can’t remember anything.”

“I’ll never be what I used to be,” Borton said outside court.

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

National News

Associated Press

Police arrest protesters at Columbia University who had set up pro-Palestinian encampment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police arrested protesters at Columbia University on Thursday who had set up a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. Several students involved in the protest said they were also suspended from Columbia and Barnard College, including about the school’s targeting of pro-Palestinian protestersat a hearing on Wednesday. Protest organizers said Hirsi […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York man pleads guilty to sending threats to state attorney general and Trump civil case judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats to the state attorney general and the Manhattan judge who presided over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud case, prosecutors said Thursday. Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, admitted to one felony count of making a terroristic threat and one misdemeanor […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Gunman shot himself and wasn’t killed by officer, chief says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A gunman who wounded a police officer in the leg after a brief car chase shot himself to death, the Albany police chief said Thursday, and was not killed by the officer’s returning fire as police initially implied. Autopsy results showed that Amiel Layeni, 28, “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Alleged homicide suspect fatally shot by police in San Francisco Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man linked to a homicide investigation in California’s capital was fatally shot Wednesday by police 80 miles (128 kilometers) away in Oakland after he allegedly emerged from a home with a firearm, authorities said Thursday. Sacramento police officers notified the Oakland Police Department that they were in Oakland investigating a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged in shooting of 5 men following fight over parking space at a Detroit bar

DETROIT (AP) — A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a shooting that wounded five people in what police say was a dispute over a parking space outside a blues club. Damond Hunter faces five counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia law allows the state’s colleges and universities to directly pay athletes through NIL deals

Virginia’s governor signed a law Thursday that allows the state’s colleges and universities to directly pay athletes through name, image and likeness deals. The law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin bypasses an NCAA rule that prevents schools from paying athletes under NIL guidelines. It takes effect on July 1. NIL rules, enacted in 2021, allow […]

3 hours ago

A lab chief’s sentencing for meningitis deaths is postponed, extending grief of victims’ families