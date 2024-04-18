Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police arrest protesters at Columbia University who had set up pro-Palestinian encampment

Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York police arrested protesters at Columbia University on Thursday who had set up a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Several students involved in the protest said they were also suspended from Columbia and Barnard College, including about the school’s targeting of pro-Palestinian protestersat a hearing on Wednesday.

Protest organizers said Hirsi also was among those arrested.

The students have been protesting on campus since early Wednesday, demanding the school divest from companies they claim “profit from Israeli apartheid” and the Israeli military action in Gaza.

Shafik issued a statement saying the school had warned protesters on Wednesday that they would be suspended if the encampment was not removed. School officials made the decision Thursday to call in police and clear out the demonstrators.

“The individuals who established the encampment violated a long list of rules and policies,” she wrote. “Through direct conversations and in writing, the university provided multiple notices of these violations, including a written warning at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday notifying students who remained in the encampment as of 9:00 p.m. that they would face suspension pending investigation.”

Shafik also said the university tried through several channels “to engage with their concerns and offered to continue discussions if they agreed to disperse.”

The school said it was still identifying students involved in the protest Thursday and added more suspensions would be forthcoming.

Police acknowledged they moved in and made numerous arrests Thursday afternoon and were removing the tents put up by the protesters. They could not say how many people had been arrested or any charges they might face.

Protest organizers decried the universities actions.

“We demand full amnesty for all students disciplined for their involvement in the encampment or the movement for Palestinian liberation,” Rosy Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the Institute for Middle East Understanding, said in a statement.

National News

Associated Press

Legislation allowing doctor-assisted suicide narrowly clears Delaware House, heads to state Senate

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware narrowly cleared the Democrat-led House on Thursday and now goes to the state Senate for consideration. The bill is the latest iteration of legislation that has been repeatedly introduced by Newark Democrat Paul Baumbach since 2015, and it is the only proposal to make […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

California governor pledges state oversight for cities, counties lagging on solving homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly $200 million in grant money will go to California cities and counties to move homeless people from encampments into housing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday while also pledging increased oversight of efforts by local governments to reduce homelessness. The Democratic governor said he will move 22 state personnel from a […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

More human remains believed those of missing woman wash up on beach

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (AP) — More human remains, including a torso, that are believed to belong to a missing woman have washed up on a beach along Lake Michigan, authorities said Thursday. The torso and an arm believed to belong to 19-year-old Sade Robinson were found Thursday morning along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Maryland teen charged with planning school shooting after police review writings, internet searches

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — An 18-year-old Maryland high school student was charged with planning to commit a school shooting after investigators reviewed the teen’s writings and other material, including internet searches and messages, police said Thursday. The student was arrested Wednesday by the Montgomery County Police Department. The investigation began after a person contacted police […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Rural Texas towns report cyberattacks that caused one water system to overflow

A hack that caused a small Texas town’s water system to overflow in January has been linked to a shadowy Russian hacktivist group, the latest case of a U.S. public utility becoming a target of foreign cyberattacks. The attack was one of three on small towns in the rural Texas Panhandle. Local officials said the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in fire outside of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office to remain detained, judge says

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man accused of starting a fire outside independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office earlier this month will remain detained pending further legal proceedings, a federal judge ordered Thursday. Shant Michael Soghomonian was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of maliciously damaging or attempting to damage and destroy […]

3 hours ago

Police arrest protesters at Columbia University who had set up pro-Palestinian encampment